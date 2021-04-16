Listen Now:  
Ben Askren Unsure If He’ll Play By The Rules Against Jake Paul: “Maybe I’ll Throw An Elbow You Never Know”

Posted on 04/16/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Current social media star turn pro boxer, Jake Paul, wants to do everything in his power to dissuade his upcoming opponent from doing something illegal in their scheduled boxing event this upcoming weekend.

With Paul set to face the toughest test of his young pro career against former MMA star Ben Askren, Paul knows good and well that he doesn’t want to mix it up with Askren in anything other than strictly a boxing match. Paul, 24, has gone as far as to threaten Askren with serious financial penalties if the former Bellator world champion dives into his bag of MMA tricks.

“He will lose his purse if he does that,” said Paul during an interview with MMA Junkie when asked if he was concerned about Askren using some of his wrestling tactics. “If he does do something like that, his purse is eliminated in the bout agreement. If he wants to lose all the money for the fight, then sure, go ahead.”

With their showdown taking place in roughly 24 hours, Askren wanted to take a bit of time to address the seemingly mendacious statements made by his upcoming opponent.

“I fully intend to box on Saturday night,” said Askren during a recent virtual press conference. “But Jake Paul is telling lies when he says my purse will be deducted for me doing a nonboxing move. That’s just not true.”

Paul’s need to reinforce the rules of their showdown comes as no surprise. With Askren being a decorated wrestler over the span of roughly two decades as well as a world champion in mixed martial arts, Paul doesn’t want to take any chances on Saturday night.

Despite Askren holding the advance in terms of experience in the fighting world, he has won the vast majority of his contest via submission. As for his striking ability, it leaves much to be desired. Many, including the betting world, believe Paul holds the clear edge as long as things remain strictly a boxing match.

As previously mentioned by Askren, he fully intends on abiding by the rules, maybe.

Before pulling down the curtains on his virtual presser, Askren issued a warning of sorts, cautioning Paul of what could be coming tomorrow night.

“Maybe I’ll throw an elbow you never know.”

