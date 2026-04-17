Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez will move up a division and challenge WBA bantamweight champion Antonio Vargas on Saturday, June 13 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, with the winner walking away holding a title at 118 pounds and the loser walking away with the first real setback of a career-defining night. The fight was announced Friday by Matchroom Boxing and Boxlab Promotions and will stream worldwide on DAZN.

For Rodriguez (23-0, 16 KOs), the date is an attempt to become a three-division world champion at 26, an achievement that would place him in rare company for an American fighter of his generation. For Vargas (19-1-1, 11 KOs), it is the career crossroads a 2016 U.S. Olympian has been waiting for since a first-round knockout loss in 2019 derailed his original path with Top Rank.

Glendale and the greater Phoenix area have served as friendly territory for the San Antonio native. Rodriguez captured his first world title at the Footprint Center in February 2022, beating Carlos Cuadras on roughly a week’s notice to win the vacant WBC super flyweight belt and, at the time, become the youngest active titlist in the sport. He returned to the same venue in June 2024 and stopped Juan Francisco Estrada in seven rounds to claim the WBC and Ring Magazine championships at 115 pounds, a body shot ending what had turned into a short war.

In between, Rodriguez unified the flyweight division at Desert Diamond Arena itself in December 2023, stopping IBF titleholder Sunny Edwards after nine rounds with Edwards’s corner pulling him out before the tenth.

Since the Estrada win, Rodriguez has gone on a destructive run at 115 pounds. He stopped Pedro Guevara in Philadelphia in November 2024, took Phumelele Cafu’s WBO belt in Frisco, Texas in July 2025, and closed out last year by stopping WBA champion Fernando Martinez in Riyadh on the Ring IV card to fully unify super flyweight.

Vargas’s Path Back

Vargas, 29, is based in Kissimmee, Florida and promoted by Amaury Piedra’s Boxlab Promotions, which signed him in 2022 after his release from Top Rank. He won the interim WBA title by stopping Winston Guerrero in the tenth round in Orlando in December 2024 and was elevated to full champion in May 2025 after Seiya Tsutsumi, the previous titleholder, was declared medically unable to defend. Tsutsumi was downgraded to champion in recess and has since been unable to face Vargas at four scheduled attempts, leading to his removal from the position.

His lone defense to date came in Yokohama in July 2025, where he fought Daigo Higa to a twelve-round draw scored 113-113 across all three cards. Higa dropped him in the fifth; Vargas returned the favor in the twelfth with a short right hand. It was one of the more chaotic title fights of 2025.

He has been floored in each of his last three outings. Against a finisher like Rodriguez, who has closed the show early in six of his last seven fights, that pattern is the central question of the matchup.

The Quotes

“New weight class, same goals — dominate and pick up all the belts,” Rodriguez said in the fight announcement. “On June 13, I look forward to becoming a three-division World Champion.”

Vargas, in the same release: “Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and that’s exactly why I took this fight. These are the moments champions live for. I respect his skill, his IQ, everything he brings to the ring. I look forward to defending my WBA World title and I’m ready to prove that I’m one of the best fighters in my weight class.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn framed the fight as continuation of a long-term Matchroom commitment to Rodriguez: “We were delighted to announce earlier the extension to our long-term deal with Jesse, and yet again, he has chosen to reach out for greatness and become a three-weight World champion, which would be an incredible achievement at just 26 years of age.”

Three-division world titles are still a meaningful line in boxing’s record. Rodriguez already owns versions of the championship at 112 and 115 pounds. A win over Vargas would give him a third, and at a weight where unification scenarios against Japanese champions and the winner of ongoing WBC bantamweight business would immediately dominate his 2026 calendar.

For Vargas, the math is simpler. He has taken the fight that defines every world champion’s tenure: the one against a legitimate pound-for-pound threat. A win rewrites his story. A loss, if competitive, still leaves him in the upper tier of the division. An uncompetitive loss closes a door that took him nearly a decade to open.

Undercard and ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.