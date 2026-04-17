Conor Benn and Dana White made the rounds on Friday following the announcement that Benn has signed a multi-fight contract with Zuffa Boxing, appearing on ESPN’s First Take and in official clips released through Zuffa and Ring Magazine channels. Below are their full on-the-record comments.

Conor Benn on Signing the Multi-Fight Zuffa Deal

“Yes guys, I just signed a new multi-fight deal. I’m very, very excited about it. Our visions are aligned. Our goal remains the same — to get that world title. But more importantly, give people the fights that they want. Give people the megafights. If you guys want it, you guys can get it.”

Conor Benn on Ryan Garcia and Potential Opponents

“Garcia can get it next. You know what I’m saying? Whoever the fans want, that’s who we want. I’m here to make the biggest fights possible. The ones that people remember. History, legacy — that’s what it’s about.”

Conor Benn on the WBC Title and a New Chapter

“Blessed to be part of the Zuffa family, man. New stage, new season, new beginning in my career… starting off this WBC world title over the line.”

Conor Benn on What He’s Chasing

“We’re gonna try and make a WBC world title. You know I’m mandatory for that shot… Ultimately I’m not sure of options. It’s plenty of fights calling me out, so we’ll see what’s there. Whatever fight the public want, they can get. I wanna make the most memorable nights in boxing. The ones where people go, ‘What a fight, what a night.’ Something to remember. History made. Legacy made.”

Dana White on the New Deal

“Conor and I just signed a new deal after his one-fight deal. We’re excited to have him. We’re ready to put on some big fights.”

Dana White on Making the Ryan Garcia Fight

“We’re down to make it happen. Zuffa Boxing is about putting on the fights the fans actually want to see. No politics. Conor just signed the new deal — we’re ready to go.”

Quotes sourced from Benn and White’s Friday appearance on ESPN’s First Take and official video released by Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine.