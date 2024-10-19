Bakhran Murtazaliev Demolishes Tim Tszyu

By: Sean Crose

The popular Tim Tszyu squared off against Bakhran Murtazaliev Saturday night in Florida. Tszyu, 24-1, had been out of the ring for about a half a year, and was aiming to remove the IBF junior middleweight belt from around Murtazaliev’s waist. It wasn’t meant to be. Murtazaliev not only defeated Tszyu, the underdog wiped the figurative floor with him, dropping Tszyu numerous times before the bout was stopped.

Both men started the first behind their jabs, but as the round progressed the fighters began trading leather. Murtazaliev landed more shots, but Tszyu was able to land well. The combatants resumed slugging in the second. Murtazaliev, however, was able to send his man to the mat hard courtesy of a left hook. Tszyu got back to his feet, but a combination from Murtazaliev put him on the mat again. Once more, Tszyu was able to beat the count. Hurt badly, he gamely battled on. Before the bell., however, a fusillade of punches sent the stumbling Tszyu onto the mat a third time. Tszyu got back to his feet once again – but the man was in serious trouble.

The ring doctor was called in early in the third to see if Tszyu wanted to continue. The doctor gave Tszyu the okay, and Tszyu continued to battle on bravely. He was doing well enough until around the midway point of the round when he was sent to the mat a fourth time by Murtazaliev. Although he was able to somehow rise off the canvas, the referee warned Tszyu that he wouldn’t get another chance if he were to get dropped once more. Suffice to say, the battery continued, which led Tszyu’s team to throw in the towel.

“Every time I step in the ring I’m willing to die here,” Tszyu said after the fight. “I’ve got no excuses…you live and you learn, right?” Suffice to say, Murtazaliev was gracious in victory, crediting God and offering respect to Tszyu. It’s pretty clear at this point that Murtazaliev has been severely underrated by the boxing world. That won’t remain the case much longer, though. Murtazaliev proved he’s a real force at 154 Saturday night. Big matches may await.