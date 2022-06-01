Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk 2 Looks To Be Going Down In Saudi Arabia

By: Sean Crose

“Anthony Joshua (is) expected to head to Saudi Arabia for a summer rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.” So writes Sky Sports, which also states that the bout will likely go down “at Jeddah Super Dome, a record-breaking state-of-the-art arena in Saudi Arabia.” Should the report turn out to be true, this will be Joshua’s second business trip to that nation, as he bested David Ortiz there in their 2019 heavyweight title rematch. Joshua had previously lost to Ortiz, just as he has now previously lost to Usyk. Perhaps the man feels the country is good place for him to win back his titles in.

“Management at Jeddah Super Dome confirmed that it is a preferred venue to host the blockbuster bout,” Sky Sports reports, meaning that, although no ink has added to contracts, Jeddah Super Dome certainly looks to be the venue of choice for the promotion. No date has officially been set for the rematch, though it’s clear both Joshua and Usyk are preparing to meet again sooner rather than later. Their first bout, which transpired last fall in England, saw Usyk surprise a lot of people by removing the popular Joshua from his numerous title belts.