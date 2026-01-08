Anthony Joshua Mourns The Loss Of His Friends

By: Sean Crose

“Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers,” Anthony Joshua posted on social media Thursday. “I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men. 100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers.” Joshua was, of course, referring to the loss of two of his friends who died last week in a terrible car crash he himself was involved in.

Friends of Joshua Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele tragically died in the accident, which occurred during a trip the former heavyweight titlist was taking to Nigeria, the homeland of his family. According to Sky Sports, “Joshua was released from hospital on New Year’s Eve after sustaining minor injuries in the fatal incident that took the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele.” Although Joshua has emerged no worse for wear the toll such an accident can have on a person’s psyche must no doubt be quite profound.

While Joshua’s uncle stated Joshua was retiring, promoter Eddie Hearn has put the brakes on that assertion. “Right now,” he told Fight Hub TV (via Yahoo Sports), “there’s no comment on AJ’s career until we have an opportunity for that time to come where a conversation should take place, and that’s no where near happening right now.” Joshua was visiting Nigeria shortly after demolishing Jake Paul in December in Miami. It was a major novelty fight, one which brought in a large number of both dollars and eyeballs.

Yet such things mean nothing in the face of a profound tragedy.