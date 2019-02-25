Anthony Joshua – Jarrell Miller UK Press Conf Quotes

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, DAZN and Matchroom USA gathered across the pond in London to formally announce the United States debut of Anthony Joshua who will defend his WBA Super, IBF, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight titles against Brooklyn’s Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller at Madison Square Garden on Saturday June 1, live on DAZN.

Joseph Markowski – DAZN Executive Vice President, North America

“The level of interest in the fight is quite significant, and as Adam said, AJ and Jarrell spent four days in the U.S. last week speaking to press, and to be honest we could of spent four days doing more – The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, Forbes, amongst Americas biggest media outlets couldn’t get enough of both fighters because like us, they believe we’re headed towards a truly special night on June 1 at Madison Square Garden. From our perspective it’s a true honor to be the host broadcaster of this event in New York, and very much like DAZN, AJ has ambitions to be a global force – to do so, occasionally you have to take your show on the road, and in this case over the pond. For the first time in his career, AJ will be fighting primetime in the United States, but it’s important to stress he’s not just fighting in America, he’s up against a dangerous opponent in Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller – a man with as much to say as anyone in the game, so it’s going to be a great night. With so many Brits making plans for June 1, we’re just very excited and looking forward to hosting all of you in New York on that night.”

Jarrell Miller

“UK, what’s up? I’m in a better mood as you can see, I had a cup of tea. I’m just chilling, I already said what I had to say. You already know how I feel about AJ, you all know my back story, know where I come from, and know where we’re going. It’s a blessing to be here, and I just can’t wait for June 1.”

“We’re going to do the thing, man. I’ve been hearing from the fans themselves saying AJ is to posh – his nose is up here sometimes. They don’t give two licks about him right now, I’m for the underdogs. For all the underdogs out there, people telling them they’re not good enough, or people telling them they’re too fat, or whatever the discrete is they want discriminate against you, don’t listen to them, just keep pushing through because I’m a proving factor that hard work and dedication, and you know one or two cheeseburgers and a cup tea you can go real far. Let’s go to work, June 1, there will be fireworks, and there will be that saying that I love so much, ‘And the new,’ so tune-in June 1 on DAZN for $9.99, and watch me kick AJ’s butt.”

On what you think it takes to get it done:

“See that’s the problem, you think, I don’t think, I just get it done. That’s my mentality, is set is any task in front of me, I go balls to the walls, there’s no turning back, no if, and, or but’s about it. If I doubted myself one step of the way I would of never made it this far, and we going to continue to go forward and keep working hard, and the game plan is stop behind in seven round – point, blank, period.”

On what would it mean to you to win the title:

“It would mean a whole lot, but we’re going in to win the title, and the title is one step of what we want to accomplish in the future – change lives, change countries, do positive things in the community, and around the world, and be a real model, not a role model where you just put make-up on and pretend to be something I’m not. Yes, winning the title is the goal right now, but we know we’re looking to future to do amazing things around the world and be an ambassador of the human race and that’s what we’re going do.”

Anthony Joshua

“New York was ten out of ten, no lie. There’s nothing like being on UK soil, got my head down, and get back to routine and regimen, and that’s how I like living my lifestyle, on a regimented format and focus on what’s ahead of me and that’s a Jarrell Miller. You know I’m not fighting any of his team members, or anyone that can speak for him, I’m fighting him. There won’t be many words said in the ring except for punches being exchanged. It’s the battle of the fittest, the battle of the smartest, and the last man will be standing.”

On different mentality last week:

“Oh I loved it, that’s what I live for every day. It’s just another opponent – you need a dancing partner right, and Jarrell is a good dancing partner. I’m only champion till June 1, and that’s when I step on the battlefield to defend my stripes, and June 2 will be irrelevant and I step forward to next task ahead of me. It was a good time in New York, Daniel Jacobs came out, looked after me, and met so many people, radio stations, and went out of New York for a week and had a real good time.”

On opportunities being handed to him:

“You know I come from a great family, my mother raised me well, my father raised me well, my aunts and uncles, my brothers and sisters, we all look after each other. My cousin was fighting at the time, I got banned from where I grew up, got in too much trouble, and moved out of the area. I sat down in boxing because I used to drive my cousin and I was making money, had the car back then, and I used to sit back and think that looks easy. He lent me 35 pounds, about 25 dollars, I went to buy boxing boots and he gave me some shorts. I started training, I got beaten up a bit, I beat a few people up, and from the point forward I realized do I want to smoke and drink? Face the verge of jail or do I want to focus on boxing? If you look at the state of my hands, this isn’t from boxing, this is from street fighting, so I realized I was getting in trouble for fighting in the streets and getting patted on the back for boxing, so I started boxing. Boxing to me isn’t about Jarrell Miller, it’s not about Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte, it’s about me – what does it make me, as a person. I changed my life style around, my family’s life style around and we’re impacting the community. All my friends over here, we have some great plans for the community, and that’s what impact means to me.

“This is what I know, this what I do, I don’t know no football, no rugby, no NFL, no basketball, no kickboxing. I like knocking people out, I like to beat them up. All this spirit this boy has in him, talking shit, I’m going to strip it from him. Every ounce of spirit he’s got, that’s what I do to people. I’m going to strip him of his soul in that ring. Talk about seven rounds, I will still be there fighting strong, if he’s still in there. Look at his face, I’m going to reconstruct his face on June 1, and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

