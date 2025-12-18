Anthony Joshua-Jake Paul Prediction

By: Sean Crose

Yes, it’s supposed to be a lark and it will likely end up being just that.. at best. Still Jake Paul is going to engage in a professional prize fight tomorrow night in Miami, Florida. Expect the numbers for Netflix – which is broadcasting the event free of extra charge – to be high. Very high. Paul, after all isn’t fighting some nobody or a former great well past his prime. He’s fighting a multi time world titlist who is still in the title game and who can take out a wall with his punches. Yes Anthony Joshua is favored to win tomorrow night’s fight against Paul and with good reason. Just looking at the two of them standing face to face is enough to give a person chills. Joshua, a statuesque Londoner, simply towers over Paul.

This isn’t just a question of size however. Joshua has faced a who’s who in the heavyweight division. Sure, he’s lost a few times, but those things happen when fighters take on big challenges. Unlike some in the contemporary boxing game, Joshua isn’t afraid to throw down with anyone. In this era of primo donnas, Joshua arguably stands out for being willing to take the tough fights. In this case however Paul isn’t seen as much of an opponent for Joshua. Team Paul, it’s assumed, simply offered Joshua more money than he could possibly refuse.

Before you start pointing fingers at Paul for being a mere showman at the expense of the sport, however, know he’s really putting himself out there this time. Some analysts are concerned about his physical health tomorrow night and frankly they have good reason to be. Still, this is boxing. We’re talking here about a sport where virtually anything can happen. That’s why, although I think it’s highly likely that Paul is going to end up flattened, I’m not going to say there’s 100% chance because there’s never a 100% chance of anything in this strange sport. Joshua’s been rocked before. He’s also suffered emotionally when he’s lost and really took a thrashing in his last fight. Again, one never knows.

This is a prediction article, though, and so I’ll make my prediction loud and clear: Joshua is going to lay Paul out tomorrow night. I say it will happen in the 4th or 5th round. Joshua will likely keep his distance early on to avoid any Paul shots while peppering Paul with jabs – likely to the midsection. After a certain amount of time, Paul will gas and Joshua will let loose with the power shots. And that my friends will be the end of that. At least that’s my take. Here’s hoping everyone stays safe and comes out of this okay.