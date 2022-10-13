All the Details: Jr. Middleweights: Ivan Golub vs. Wesley Tucker

Boxing Insider: New Beginnings

Details on the competitors in the 10-round junior middleweight bout between Ivan Golub and Wesley Tucker, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday night.

If you can’t be there, check it out on PPV at Bxngtv.com:

https://bxngtv.com/newbeginnings101322/

IVAN GOLUB (20-1, 15 KO’s), the current USBA welterweight champion, steps into action for the first time in 14 months as he faces Wesley Tucker.

Golub, a native of Gorlovka, Ukraine, has vast experience in the amateur ranks. He compiled a record of 270-32, and this included five Ukrainian national titles, as well as a bronze medal in the 2009 World Championships. Golub also competed in the World Series of Boxing, a hybrid of sorts between pro and amateur boxing. He maintains that going through the Ukrainian system has prepared him well for his journey into the pro ranks.

Golub fought in international competitions alongside Ukrainian teammates like Oleksandr Usyk, Oleksander Gvodzyk and Vasyl Lomachenko, all of whom became champions in the professional ranks. When asked, he’s been very effusive about Lomachenko, saying that “He is like no other athlete I have ever seen, he is that special.”

He fulfilled a plan to come to the United States to turn professional, settling in Brooklyn. He is managed by David McWater of Split-T Management, who also handles Teofimo Lopez and has become well-known in boxing circles for his advocacy of analytics as a method through which to evaluate prospects. Golub also inked a promotional deal with DiBella Entertainment (DBE).

Debuted as a pro in June of 2014 with a four-round decision over Javon Wright. He then moved right into six-rounders, and recorded four straight one-round KO’s. He spent the early part of his career as a middleweight before eventually moving down to welterweight.

He stayed unbeaten through a third-round TKO win over James Stevenson that brought him the NABF 147-pound title in September 2016. But in his next fight, a non-title affair, he suffered his only defeat on an eight-round defeat to then-unbeaten Jamontay Clark. Interestingly, that was in Toledo, on the same show in which Thursday’s opponent, Wesley Tucker, lost to Enver Halili.

He also won the WBC United States welterweight title with a decision over Lanardo Tyner (August 2018).

Had been slated to face U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell last April, but Conwell had to back out of it when he hurt his hand.

Best win took place in his last bout (8/3/21), as he won a ten-round decision over Eric Walker at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater, capturing the USBA (United States Boxing Association) welterweight title in the process. Currently carries a #7 world rating by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Golub knows that there are a lot of good names in the 147-pound class, and feels as if he is ready to fight anybody at that weight.

He has gone ten rounds in four of his last six bouts. His opponent, Tucker, has yet to go the ten-round distance.

He currently lives in Brooklyn, where his wife operates a bakery……. Nicknamed “Volk,” which means “wolf” in Russian,……. He’s a SOUTHPAW and a stand-up boxer type who generally likes to establish some distance with his opponents.

Weight: 150.6 pounds





WESLEY TUCKER (15-3, 9 KO’s) has a real crossroads fight on Thursday night against USBA welterweight champion Ivan Golub.