All the Details — Flyweights Sulem Urbina vs. Indeya Smith

Details on the competitors in the eight-round flyeight bout between Sulem Urbina and Indeya Smith, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Wednesday night.

If you can’t be there, check it out at the Boxing Insider YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/c/boxinginsider

8 Rounds — Super Flyweights

SULEM URBINA

Record — 13-2-1, 2 KO’s

Height — 5’2″

Weight — 114.8

Age — 32

Originally from — Sonora, Mexico

Fights out of — Phoenix, AZ



* Current world rankings in the flyweight division: #10 WBA, #10 IBF, #11 WBC

* Turned pro in July 2016 with a four-round split decision over Eloisa Martinez Zarraga

* Won her first 12 official results (there was a no-contest as well)

* Fought current flyweight champion Marlen Esparza a number of times in the amateurs. She also fought her as a pro, losing an eight-round decision in October 2020.

* Got herself a WBA flyweight title shot in July of 2021, losing a ten-round majority decision to Naoko Fujioka.

* Last bout was on August 6, a six-round split decision win over Jhosop Vizcaino

* Has fought 87 rounds as a professional.

* Is very active and popular on social media. Does some bikini modeling.



INDEYA SMITH

Record — 5-6-2, 1 KO

Height — 5’0″

Weight — 113.4

Age — 26

Originally from — New Orleans

Fights out of — Dallas

* As an amateur, Smith reached the semifinals of the U.S. nationals in 2015 and 2017.

* Made her pro debut in February of 2020 with a first-round TKO of Leanna Martinez

* Lost twice to Maryguenn Vellinga in amateur tournaments, and also fought Vellinga three times as a pro. Out of that “trilogy,” she’s had one loss and two draws. The latest meeting was a four-round draw on September 21.

* Was the first professional opponent of local favorite Christina Cruz, losing a four-round majority decision at Madison Square Garden on August 3 of 2021.

* On February 11, she moved up to 117 pounds, losing a six-round split decision to Fatima Dudieva. She had never fought above 112 pounds before.

* In her last outing, on November 22, she had a three-bout winning streak broken, losing an eight-round decision to Mikiah Kreps, in a fight that took place just a few doors down, at the Edison Hotel.