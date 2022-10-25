Adrien Broner Leaves PBC For BLK Prime

By: Sean Crose

You can be forgiven for not having heard of BLK Prime before the past few days or so. Truth be told, few really had. Now, though, the entity that describes itself as “a subscription video on demand company that offers multi-cultural content to a diverse audience worldwide” has made its mark on the fight game. First WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford, apparently fed up with negotiations to fight fellow division king Errol Spence, signed a reported eight figure contract with BLK last week. Then, on Tuesday afternoon, BLK let the world know that it was also signing former multititlist Adrien Broner to a three fight, one year deal.

Photo: Adrien Broner

Appearing on an Instagram video, bearded and with a black t-shirt, Broner spoke alone before a BLK backdrop. “This is a very special time for me,” he said. “I’m very grateful.” The 34-4-1 fighter then gave credit to the Almighty. “I’d like to thank God,” he said. “I’ve had my ups and downs in the sport. God always finds another way to give me another chance.” Broner then took a moment to give credit to Crawford, who he perhaps may fight before BLK cameras. “It’s all gonna start with my stablemate,” said Broner, “now my stablemate, my boy from Nebraska, Terence Crawford.”

Sure enough, Crawford will be battling David Avanyesvan in a BLK broadcast bout this December. “I will be in attendance,” Broner said of the Crawford-Avanyesvan bout, “fresh, fly and fancy.” Broner, once upon a time, was considered heir to Floyd Mayweather’s throne. And indeed, the man certainly had his successes, winning four world title belts in four weight divisions. After being upset by Marcos Maidana in 2013, however, Broner’s career became something of a roller coaster ride. He won some fights, but also lost some big ones. Broner most recently stepped out of a planned bout against Omar Figueroa due to mental health issues (no matter what happens in the the ring, here’s hoping the guy is now in a better place emotionally).

Although no fight date, opponent or location had been revealed by Broner, there’s no doubt that BLK Prime has its sights on the fight game in a big way. Broner is nothing if not a known commodity in the sport while Crawford is considered one of the best – if not the single best – boxer in the world. “I think we gonna take over boxing,” said Broner of BLK Prime, “and we’re gonna reach heights that’s never been done before.”