Adrien Broner Arrested, Sued In Leadup To Pacquiao Showdown

By: Sean Crose

The chaos that seems to surround Adrien Broner’s life apparently rages away unabated both in and out of training camp. Broner, who is scheduled to fight none other than Manny Pacquiao on the 19th of January, has been arrested yet again. According to TMZ, Broner was busted in Florida on December 23rd for failure to appear in court after a driving infraction back in 2017. On the scale of things Broner has been arrested for, this latest incident appears to have been a minor one, as the man was released from jail in rapid fashion. The arrest also doesn’t look to impact his impending bout with Pacquiao.

Getting pinched isn’t the only stumbling block Broner has come across recently, however. It’s also been reported by TMZ that the multi-time titlist is being sued by a New York jeweler for owing an over one million dollar tab. Via TMZ: “Adrien told the jeweler he would pay for his bling after his April fight against Jessie Vargas, but the jeweler has only been able to collect $100k from Broner … leaving an unpaid balance of $1.152 million.” Broner has, in a sense, made a career of signing checks he can’t cash. Once known as one of the top fighters in all boxing, the man was hailed as possibly being heir to Floyd Mayweather’s spot atop the boxing world.

Broner’s reputation began to slide, however, after he was bested by Marcos Maidana in a 2013 showdown. Since that time, the Cincinnati native has yet to win a major fight, losing to Shawn Porter, and Mikey Garcia respectively. The man remains a major attraction, however, due to the fact that he doesn’t step away from challenges, and the fact that he has an exciting ring style…as well as the fact that his brash, sometimes antisocial personality makes him (for many, at least) must see viewing. Then, of course, there’s the hope of watching redemption unfold within the ring.

Broner has a huge chance to salvage his career next month when he faces Pacquiao for the WBA world welterweight title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Although Pacquiao is past his prime, a victory over an all time great would most certainly be a feather in Broner’s cap. It would also likely lead to other major and lucrative fights in the future. With all this in mind, Broner is said to be taking the challenge of Pacquiao quite seriously and engaging in an effective training camp.