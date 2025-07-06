15 Fighters Give Their Pick on Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3

1. Name: Claressa Shields (Boxer)

Pick: Taylor wins by decision

Reason: Shields believes Taylor’s technical skills will outshine Serrano’s power over 10 rounds.

Quote: “Katie Taylor is the better fighter. Amanda can beat her, but she won’t. You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”

Source: The Irish Sun, June 10, 2025

2. Name: Hannah Rankin (Boxer)

Pick: Taylor wins by decision

Reason: Rankin sees Taylor’s resilience at 140 pounds securing a close points victory.

Quote: “I think the rematch is going to be just as good, if not better than the first fight. I’m going to go with Katie on points.”

Source: BBC Sport, November 14, 2024

3. Name: Natasha Jonas (Boxer)

Pick: Serrano wins by decision

Reason: Jonas expects Serrano’s pressure and southpaw style to overwhelm Taylor, swaying judges.

Quote: “Being out the ring for so long against a pressure fighter and, most of all, a southpaw, will cause her a lot of problems like it did in the first fight.”

Source: BBC Sport, November 14, 2024

4. Name: Laila Ali (Former Boxer)

Pick: Taylor wins by decision

Reason: Ali, a commentator for the fight, predicts Taylor’s counterpunching will frustrate Serrano, leading to a points win.

Quote: “Katie’s movement and ability to handle pressure are going to be the difference again. She’ll outbox Amanda.”

Source: DAZN Boxing (commentary), November 2024

5. Name: Regis Prograis (Boxer)

Pick: Taylor wins by decision

Reason: Prograis backs Taylor’s technical boxing to outpoint Serrano in a competitive fight.

Quote: “I am going with Taylor – we are in the same squad.”

Source: BBC Sport, November 14, 2024

6. Name: Skye Nicolson (Boxer)

Pick: Taylor wins by decision

Reason: Nicolson favors Taylor’s elite performances and comfort at 140 pounds for a points win.

Quote: “I will always back Katie Taylor. Breaking down the first fight and the last couple of years, I feel Taylor has had better performances and against better standard of opponents.”

Source: BBC Sport, November 14, 2024

7. Name: Galal Yafai (Boxer)

Pick: Serrano wins by decision

Reason: Yafai thinks Serrano’s power and activity could tip the scorecards, despite supporting Taylor.

Quote: “If I had to bet my house on it then I’d probably have to go with Serrano, but I’ll be rooting for Katie Taylor because she’s an icon.”

Source: BBC Sport, November 14, 2024

8. Name: Andre Ward (Former Boxer)

Pick: Taylor wins by decision

Reason: Ward, a co-host for the event, expects Taylor’s jab and footwork to control Serrano’s aggression.

Quote: “Katie’s fundamentals and ring IQ are top-tier. She’ll keep Amanda at bay and win on points.”

Source: ESPN Boxing (commentary), November 2024

9. Name: Seniesa Estrada (Boxer)

Pick: Serrano wins by decision

Reason: Estrada believes Serrano’s relentless pressure and improved strategy will secure a points win.

Quote: “Amanda’s power and volume are just too much for most fighters, and she’s only gotten better since their first fight.”

Source: DAZN Boxing (commentary), November 2024

10. Name: Mikaela Mayer (Boxer)

Pick: Taylor wins by decision

Reason: Mayer trusts Taylor’s boxing IQ and footwork to edge Serrano in a technical battle.

Quote: “Katie’s ability to adapt and control the pace is what makes her special. I think she’ll find a way to win again.”

Source: Boxing Scene, November 16, 2024

11. Name: Anthony Crolla (Former Boxer)

Pick: Taylor wins by decision

Reason: Crolla predicts Taylor’s consistency and jab will narrowly outscore Serrano, possibly controversially.

Quote: “I might be going with heart but I think Taylor wins a close points decision, maybe even a controversial one.”

Source: BBC Sport, November 14, 2024

12. Name: Lawrence Okolie (Boxer)

Pick: Taylor wins by decision

Reason: Okolie hopes Taylor’s talent and hustle will outlast Serrano, provided she’s not drained.

Quote: “I obviously want to back Taylor. I hope the fights she had with Chantelle Cameron haven’t taken too much out of her at this stage of her career.”

Source: BBC Sport, November 14, 2024

13. Name: Alycia Baumgardner (Boxer)

Pick: Serrano wins by stoppage

Reason: Baumgardner, on the undercard, sees Serrano’s power overwhelming Taylor late in the fight.

Quote: “Amanda’s got that fire and power. If she catches Katie clean, it could be over.”

Source: Forbes, July 5, 2025

14. Name: Heather Hardy (Boxer)

Pick: Serrano wins by decision

Reason: Hardy, who lost to Serrano, believes her relentless style and heart will outscore Taylor.

Quote: “Amanda’s work rate and power are unreal. She’s got the edge if she avoids cuts.”

Source: Boxing News, November 2024

15. Name: Delfine Persoon (Boxer)

Pick: Taylor wins by decision

Reason: Persoon, who fought Taylor, expects her speed and craft to outpoint Serrano’s aggression.

Quote: “Katie’s too smart in the ring. She knows how to win these big fights on points.”

Source: The Ring Magazine, November 2024