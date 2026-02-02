Shakur Stevenson Proves He’s That Guy

By: Sean Crose

Boxers talk a good game. It’s what they do. Even fighters on the quieter side, like Shakur Stevenson, have a tendency to hype themselves with their words, no matter how soft spoken those words might or might not sound coming out. After this past weekend, however, Stevenson could strut through New York City with a bull horn exclaiming his greatness and no one could rightly dispute the man. The Jersey native’s one sided thrashing (Is there any other word for it?) of the excellent Teofimo Lopez Saturday night was so impressive that it will likely be remembered for quite some time.

Squaring off with the brash Lopez at a sold out Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Stevenson started in control, and stayed in control. Aside from perhaps a round or two during the course of the twelve round affair, Stevenson completely dominated the normally excellent Lopez. It wasn’t even a matter of Lopez having a bad night Stevenson was simply that good. Maintaining range, dazzling with clean, fast, accurate shots, and dominating the tempo with a stellar southpaw jab, the undefeated Stevenson walked out of the ring with the win, the WBO junior welterweight title, and the reputation of a genuine superstar. It was quite a night for the 28 year old, as well as for American boxing, which is need of a new face now that Terence Crawford has retired.

Yet the truth is there isn’t anyone out there likely to best Stevenson at the moment. Devin Haney probably has the best chance, but he’s fighting up at welterweight, whereas before Saturday’s fight, Stevenson had been fighting as a lightweight. Conor Benn is a very real possibility, though he, like Haney, is a bigger man than Stevenson. Still, it’s easy to see Stevenson jump up in weight and easily outslick the talented Englishman. As great as Saturday night was for Stevenson, it leaves him in an interesting position – one where no truly lauded opponent is apt to want to face him. Even if Gervonta Davis should best his legal troubles and be willing jump up in weight for Stevenson, it’s difficult to see that fight actually coming to fruition any time soon, at least in part because of the political muck that still dominates much of the landscape of current boxing.

Yet anyone in Stevenson’s general weight realm with talent and a good record is going to look silly avoiding the man. Stevenson, after all, has now proven he’s that guy.

*Images: DAZN