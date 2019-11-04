What’s Next for Sergey Kovalev?

By: Hans Themistode

Sergey Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) may have lost his WBO Light Heavyweight title, but he isn’t the washed up fighter that many are proclaiming him to be. On November 2nd, at the MGM Grand Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kovalev was stopped in the 11th round in his contest against Canelo Alvarez.

Thoughts of retirement are prevalent at this moment, and for good reason. He just isn’t who he used to be. With that being said, he still has a bit left in the tank.



Take a look at who Kovalev should fight next in what could be the final fight of his career.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk

With Oleksandr Gvozdyk also coming off a knockout loss which resulted in him losing his title in his last contest, both of these former champions need each other at this point. There won’t be a belt on the line in this one, but this contest would still hold plenty of intrigue.

Gvozdyk in particular, wants to bounce back to show that he is still a championship level fighter. Kovalev on the other hand could vault back to near the top of the division with a big win.

Marcus Browne

Marcus Browne is yet another opponent that shares something similar with Kovalev. They are both coming off stunning stoppage losses. In the case of Browne, he lost both his WBA interim title and his undefeated record at the hands of Jean Pascal in his last contest.

Browne presents Kovalev with a respectable name and a beatable one as well. As long as Kovalev isn’t completely over the hill, he should be able to win this contest handily.

Dmitry Bivol

With Sergey Kovalev no longer in possession of a title it must feel like foreign territory for him. For years he has held a piece of the Light Heavyweight championship. At the age of 36 he is clearly past his prime and on his way out. What better way to end his amazing career, than with a contest against one of the best fighters in the weight class.

Dmitry Bivol is considered the second best fighter that the division has to offer by most. Kovalev might be long in the tooth, but he is still experienced and can take advantage of the flaws that Bivol currently has. This bout will also give Kovalev the chance to win another world title. It may not be the contest it would have been several years ago, however, it would still be a high quality matchup.