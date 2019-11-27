Both Gervonta Davis and Yuriokis Gamboa Expecting The Best From One Another

By: Hans Themistode

The next pay per view star? Gervonta Davis (22-0, 21 KOs) will be looking to prove he is just that as he takes on Yuriokis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KOs) on December 28th. Their contest is slated to take place at the State Farm Arena, in Atlanta.

Over and over again, Gervonta Davis and Mayweather promotions have claimed that he will be the next pay per view star in the sport of boxing starting in 2020. However, before he gets to that point, he will need to get past multiple division champion Yuriokis Gamboa.



Photo Credit: Premier Boxing Champions Twitter Account

Since suffering an upset defeat at the hands of Robinson Castellanos back in 2017, Gamboa has reeled off four straight victories. The latter coming at the expense of former world champion Roman Martinez. Gamboa will be 38 by the time these two step in the ring with one another, and although he isn’t the fighter that he once was, Davis still views him as a threat.

“December 28 is going to be an action packed fight,” said Davis. “And not just my fight, but the whole card is going to be great. We’re training hard right now so we can live up to the hype. This is going to be a big event on December 28, not just a boxing show. I want to keep getting better and better inside that squared circle. I hope Gamboa brings the best out of me so that people can see that I’m not just a power puncher. I have a lot of boxing skills.”

This is a contest that spells trouble for Gamboa. At one point in his career he was a constant fixture on just about everyone’s pound for pound list. He was after all a champion in numerous divisions and an Olympic gold medalist back in 2004. However, that was over 15 years ago.

The one advantage that Gamboa has in his favor is that he will walk into this contest as the bigger man as this will be the first contest for Davis in the Lightweight division. Yet, the undefeated Davis is unafraid of the extra weight advantage that his opponent will have as he is looking to place his name amongst the other great fighters that have come before him.

“Coming up in weight is something that I know I have to do to be great. Gamboa is a tough opponent. He’s a gold medalist who hits hard. I’m going to test the waters and December 28 I’m going to show everyone what I can do.”

Davis, 25, has yet to face anyone who can truly push him. Yet, in the case of Gamboa, despite his age, we could see Davis pushed to the brink. It might seem unlikely to anyone else, but that is the mindset that Davis is carrying with him into this contest.

“I believe this is the biggest test of my career so far. He’s very accomplished and we know that he’s explosive and comes to fight. He’s a tough opponent but we’re ready. We’re not taking him lightly at all. This is a really big challenge for me and we know that Gamboa is a bigger guy. He’s an action packed fighter with power and speed. It’s going to be great for the sport and we’re going to make it a great night. The fans should expect action on December 28. I’m going to give it my all and I’m going to put him down on his face.”

As for Gamboa, he has never been known as a trash talker and he stayed true to form during this press conference.

“I recognize that Gervonta has done great things so far in his career,” said Gamboa. “He’s had his glory, and I’ve had mine. I’ve been champion in different weight classes. We’re putting the work in and I assure you December 28 will be a great test for both of us.”

Let’s face it, Gamboa is certainly long in the tooth and questions surrounding his durability is a legitimate one. With this quite possibly being his last chance at gold with his career winding down, he only sees himself walking out on December 28th with his hand raised.

I know that we’re both coming to win, but in my heart and my soul, I see myself winning on December 28. I’ll leave it all in the ring to do so.

“Everyone in Atlanta is going to see a great war. It’s going to be two warriors fighting in the middle of that ring and may the best man win that night.”