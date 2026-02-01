Media Coverage for Boxing Insider’s March 7 Event at Tropicana Atlantic City

Boxing Insider Promotions returns to the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City on Saturday, March 7, 2026, continuing its series of professional boxing events at the venue.

Recent coverage from various outlets highlights the card and its featured fighters:

NJ Lifestyle Magazine provides an overview of the event, titled “Jersey Heat on the Boardwalk.” The article details the mix of local South Jersey talent and international fighters, including headliner Justin Figueroa (16-0, 12 KOs), the NABF super lightweight champion from Atlantic City defending his title; undefeated flyweight Lia Lewandowski (3-0, 1 KO) from Berlin, NJ, facing Indeya Rodriguez; and heavyweight Josh Popper (5-0, 3 KOs) from Somers Point, NJ. Additional bouts include an all-New Jersey matchup between John Leonardo (12-1-1) and Edgar Cortes, plus appearances by Jahanzeb Rizwan and Jim Torney. The piece notes Boxing Insider’s ongoing efforts to revive and elevate professional boxing at Tropicana. Read the full article.

profiles Lia Lewandowski, a 2021 Drexel University graduate with a professional record of 3-0 (1 KO). The article covers her amateur background, including Top 10 USA Boxing rankings in two weight classes over the past five years, participation in the 2024 Olympic Trials, and appearance in the 2025 Team Combat League season. Don Hurley is quoted on her potential: “She’s like two people… in and out of the ring. I saw potential when I first saw her.” The piece confirms her scheduled bout on the March 7 card. Read the profile. 97.3 ESPN reports on the March 7 show and Boxing Insider’s 2026 plans. The article features comments from promoter Larry Goldberg on the growth of the local boxing scene and the goal of delivering stronger cards while showcasing South Jersey and regional talent. Highlighted matchups include Figueroa’s title defense, Lewandowski’s bout, Popper’s appearance, and the all-New Jersey matchup between John Leonardo (12-1-1) and Edgar Cortes (10-9). Goldberg notes the progress in re-establishing regular boxing events in Atlantic City. Read the full report.

Tickets for the event are available through Ticketmaster.