Frank Warren Prepares $1 Billion Lawsuit Against Sela and TKO Over Zuffa Boxing

Frank Warren is preparing to go to war — not in the ring, but in the British High Court.

Warren’s Queensberry Promotions has sent letters before action to Saudi Arabia’s Sela and TKO Group Holdings, signaling its intention to sue both entities for breach of contract over the formation of Zuffa Boxing. According to a report first published by The Telegraph, Queensberry is seeking up to $1 billion in compensation for income the promotion claims it would have earned had its agreements been honored.

The Contracts at Issue

Queensberry claims it signed an exclusivity agreement with Sela — the Saudi state-funded entertainment company — in September 2023, providing operational expertise as the entity sought to break into professional boxing. That partnership produced the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou crossover event in Riyadh weeks later. From there, General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh brought Warren and rival promoter Eddie Hearn together, producing a string of high-profile events that reshaped the sport’s commercial landscape.

Queensberry also claims a separate agreement with TKO Group — the parent company of the UFC and WWE — gave TKO access to certain data, including details of Queensberry’s contract with Sela. Warren’s camp argues that information was privileged.

The allegation: armed with Queensberry’s contracts and operational knowledge, Sela and TKO struck a five-year deal directly with each other — forming Zuffa Boxing in June 2025 without Queensberry’s involvement.

Sela Denies the Claims

The response from the Saudi side has been firm. A representative for Sela told Boxing News Online: “We are disappointed by the unfounded claims brought by Queensberry and Frank Warren. We reject them in their entirety and are confident that the facts will fully vindicate our position.”

Neither TKO nor Zuffa Boxing has publicly commented.

Zuffa’s Rapid Rise

The legal threat comes as Zuffa Boxing is moving aggressively to reshape the promotional landscape. Led by UFC CEO Dana White, WWE President Nick Khan, and Alalshikh, the venture has secured a reported $500 million, five-year media rights deal with Paramount+ and is reportedly close to finalizing a UK broadcast agreement with Sky Sports. In just a few months, Zuffa has built a roster of roughly 100 fighters, including cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia and Conor Benn, who was signed away from Matchroom Boxing in a move that sent shockwaves through the industry.

What’s at Stake

Warren, 73, is one of boxing’s most experienced promoters, with a career spanning five decades and a current stable headlined by Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois, and Hamzah Sheeraz. From late 2023 through mid-2025, Queensberry was the primary promotional partner for Saudi Arabia’s boxing investments. That relationship appears to have fractured ahead of Zuffa’s formation.

If the lawsuit proceeds and Warren loses, the consequences extend beyond the financial. A failed challenge would likely sever any remaining connection between Queensberry and the Saudi boxing ecosystem, potentially limiting the earning power of Warren’s fighters at a time when Riyadh is the sport’s biggest financial engine.

Warren’s legal action is the most significant challenge yet to Zuffa Boxing’s ambitions and to the broader consolidation of power in professional boxing. If Sela and TKO do not reach a resolution with Queensberry, the case heads to the High Court — and boxing’s next billion-dollar fight will take place in a courtroom.