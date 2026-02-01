Masterclass: Shakur Stevenson Defeats Teofimo Lopez With Ease

By: Sean Crose

It was the first major fight of 2026 and it headlined a pay per view card that sold out Madison Square Garden. On paper it didn’t seem like it would be a thrilling affair, as one opponent was a defensive master while the other hadn’t stopped an opponent within the distance for a while. What made Shakur Stevenson-Teofimo Lopez interesting however was that it presented the best fighting the best – something boxing still doesn’t do nearly enough these days. Would New Jersey’s slick, undefeated Stevenson get the better of the skilled and super confident Lopez? It was a question that would be answered in a scheduled 12 rounder for Lopez’ WBO junior welterweight title.

The opening round was fast paced and rather close, though Stevenson may have landed with more frequency. There was no feeling out process in the first. Stevenson slipped onto the mat in the last minute of the second. Aside from that, however, Stevenson controlled the round, courtesy of his clean, fast punching and southpaw jab. The third round told an obvious fact, that the faster Stevenson was keeping Lopez off his timing. Lopez nearly hit the mat (albeit with his glove) in the fourth. His face looking bruised, Lopez appeared to be heavily outclassed. Indeed, the defending champion looked like he might be losing energy in the fifth. He was still throwing but his face looked a bit fatigued.

Lopez slipped and hit the mat in the sixth. It was the only thing unique about the round compared to the previous five…except for the fact that Lopez was now bleeding above his left eye. Shakur was able to cruise through the seventh without Lopez doing any damage. The man’s ability to control the range was amazing. With that in mind, Lopez had a good eighth for himself, one where he landed with a degree of regularity. He may have won the round on the judge’s cards. Lopez continued to fight well enough in the 9th. He needed to do more, though, if he wanted things to truly change in the ring.

Stevenson spent the tenth looking like he was in a sparring session, while Lopez’ face was a bloody mess. The eleventh was target practice for Stevenson. Lopez wasn’t just losing the fight – he was getting thoroughly beaten up. The twelfth and final round saw Lopez still unable to fire his shots at will. Stevenson, on the other hand, looked completely in control. Unsurprisingly, Stevenson walked out of the ring with the win and the WBO junior welterweight title.