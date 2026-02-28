WBC Cares: How Boxing’s Largest Philanthropy Puts the Science Into Practice

The research is clear. Peer-reviewed studies from multiple countries have demonstrated that structured boxing programs produce measurable improvements in confidence, self-esteem, mental health, and emotional regulation across every population tested — from at-risk youth in Bristol to middle-aged men in the American Midwest. The question has never been whether boxing works as a vehicle for personal transformation. The question is who is doing it at scale.

The answer, for the past two decades, has been WBC Cares.

Founded in 2006 under the guidance of the late WBC President José Sulaimán, WBC Cares has grown from a grassroots movement into the largest philanthropic operation in professional boxing. The program now operates through 29 world chapters across six continents, coordinates hundreds of volunteer athlete ambassadors, and in 2024 alone conducted more than 1,000 events in communities spanning the WBC’s 171 member countries. None of the athletes involved are compensated. Every appearance, school visit, hospital trip, and community event is donated time from current and former world champions who show up because they want to — not because they’re getting paid.

The Operation Behind the Mission

WBC Cares is run by Jill Diamond, the WBC’s International Secretary and Global Chair of the program, who has served without compensation since its founding. Diamond, a New York State Boxing Hall of Fame inductee (2023) and Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame honoree (2024), oversees a daily operation that begins each morning with a review of social media activity from all 29 chapters worldwide. She contacts at least one chapter directly every day, coordinating events, troubleshooting logistics, and maintaining the ethical standards the program enforces for its chapters and ambassadors.

In 2024, the organization added four new chapters — Kazakhstan, Algeria, Poland, and Hong Kong — continuing a steady expansion that has stretched the WBC’s philanthropic reach well beyond the traditional boxing corridors. Each chapter runs unified monthly campaigns aligned with global themes — children’s safety in January, Black History Month in February, mental health awareness in May, anti-bullying in September — while simultaneously addressing the specific needs of their local communities.

The structure matters because it is what separates WBC Cares from the one-off charitable appearances that are common in professional sports. This is not a fighter showing up for a photo opportunity at a children’s hospital once a year. It is a coordinated, year-round operation with established protocols, monthly programming, and accountability systems designed to keep the work consistent and credible.

Programs That Reach Where Boxing Usually Doesn’t

The breadth of WBC Cares programming challenges the assumption that a boxing organization’s philanthropy begins and ends with gym access for underserved kids. The scope is considerably wider.

In China, the program has facilitated more than 620 heart surgeries for children since 2023. In South Africa, WBC Cares has deployed container gyms — modular boxing facilities built inside shipping containers — to communities that have no access to traditional sports infrastructure. In Japan, the program runs adaptive boxing sessions and specialized training for blind athletes. In Mexico, the KO Bullying initiative partners with local organizations to run anti-bullying programming in schools, while prison programs in both Mexico and Argentina use boxing as a tool for rehabilitation and structure.

In the United States, the program’s partnerships include housing projects and public school initiatives in New York City, community events with the LAPD in California, and a collaboration with the Feet First Foundation — which was named the number-one nonprofit in California — to use boxing programming to increase school attendance. The connection between boxing and school attendance may seem unlikely until the research is considered: the same 2022 scoping review in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine that documented boxing’s effect on confidence also found that programs targeting at-risk youth consistently improved engagement in education when boxing was used as the entry point.

In the United Kingdom, WBC Cares UK runs adaptive boxing programs, clinics for youth, and women’s boxing initiatives. In Germany, the organization supports refugee gyms and cancer fundraisers. In Belgium and Turkey, food distribution programs operate under the WBC Cares umbrella. In Portugal, the chapter combines educational programming with youth boxing tournaments.

More recently, the program has provided food supplies and prosthetics through Shriners Hospitals for child war victims from Gaza being treated in Chicago, continued aid to communities and animals affected by the war in Ukraine, and organized donations for first responders during the Palisades fires in California.

Champions as Volunteers, Not Spokespeople

The athlete participation model is what makes WBC Cares unusual within professional sports philanthropy. Current and former world champions — including Naoya Inoue, Oleksandr Usyk, Lennox Lewis, Regis Prograis, Danny Garcia, O’Shaquie Foster, Christy Martin, and dozens more — participate in the program’s outreach on a purely volunteer basis.

According to the program’s January 2025 internal report, the approach goes deeper than public appearances. Champions visit schools and gyms where, as the report describes, they share personal struggles, speak about drug awareness, bullying, and domestic violence, and engage with young people through honest conversation rather than scripted messaging. Fighters like Rocky Herron, Omar Juarez, and Beca Roma regularly lead educational sessions on topics that most public figures in sports avoid entirely.

The evidence that this approach resonates is anecdotal but persistent. The program has collected letters from participants dating back to 2006 — children who later became teachers, patients who credited visits from fighters with giving them the will to endure treatment, families who described the experience as a turning point. WBC Cares President Mauricio Sulaimán has emphasized that the program’s purpose is not fundraising in the traditional sense but rather using the WBC’s global platform to create what the organization calls “actionable, positive change” through direct human contact.

Mental Health as a Core Priority

The program’s increasing emphasis on mental health represents a natural evolution of its mission — and one that aligns directly with the academic research on boxing’s psychological benefits. Diamond was appointed to the USA Congressional Mental Health Task Force, guided by Congresswoman Grace Napolitano, and the WBC has dedicated the month of May to mental health broadcasts through WBC University.

In 2024, WBC Cares launched a Mental Health Consortium and introduced the Mental Health Belt, awarded at championship events in partnership with Athletes for Hope. Going forward, the program’s stated goals include structuring the consortium into a more formalized organization, planning a Mental Health Summit for Youth in partnership with community organizations, developing films and educational materials, and creating pamphlets for boxing coaches that address how to identify psychological red flags in athletes during certification training.

The mental health work is particularly significant given what the research now shows about combat sports and psychological well-being. The studies documented in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine review found that boxing functioned as a form of help-seeking behavior that men perceived as consistent with their identity — giving people who would never walk into a therapist’s office a pathway to addressing their mental health through physical training. WBC Cares is operationalizing that same principle at a global scale, using the sport’s inherent toughness as the entry point for conversations that fighters and fans alike have historically avoided.

The Model That Works on Less

Perhaps the most striking aspect of WBC Cares is its operating model. The program functions with minimal staff, limited budgets, and no paid athlete participation — a combination that would be considered unsustainable in virtually any other major sports philanthropy. Diamond, along with Chris Manzur as Director of WBC Cares Mexico and a small team of coordinators, manages an operation that spans 29 chapters across six continents and produced more than 1,000 events in a single year.

The organization sustains itself through relationships rather than revenue. Its affiliate partnerships include the Association of Suicidology, Athletes for Hope, Give a Kid a Dream Foundation, the Feet First Foundation, the Police Athletic League, Merging Vets and Players, UCLA Neurosurgery, the Public Theater, Autism Speaks, and the USA Congressional Mental Health Task Force — a coalition that reflects the breadth of issues the program addresses well beyond boxing.

The WBC’s institutional support makes this possible. President Mauricio Sulaimán has been a consistent advocate for the program, and Co-Chair Christiane Manzur has enhanced the broader WBC infrastructure — its conventions, championship events, media platforms, and relationships with 171 national federations — providing WBC Cares with distribution channels that a standalone nonprofit could never replicate.

Boxing has always been better at producing stories of individual redemption than systemic change. WBC Cares is an attempt to do both — using the same sport that the research confirms builds confidence, self-esteem, and emotional resilience as the foundation for a global operation that sends champions into schools, prisons, hospitals, and disaster zones. Twenty-one years in, more than 1,000 events per year, 29 chapters, zero athlete paychecks. In a sport that runs on money, WBC Cares runs on something the sanctioning body can’t charge a percentage on.