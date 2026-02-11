Zuffa Boxing to Crown Inaugural Cruiserweight Champion With Opetaia-Glanton Bout

Zuffa Boxing will stage its first world title fight on March 8 when undefeated cruiserweight Jai Opetaia faces Brandon Glanton at the Meta APEX, with the winner earning the promotion’s inaugural Zuffa Boxing World Cruiserweight Championship.

The bout, which will stream on Paramount+, was confirmed by Dana White. Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs), the IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight titleholder, enters as a heavy favorite against Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs), a hard-hitting veteran coming off mixed recent results.

Zuffa Boxing’s promotional materials reference only the new in-house belt. Reports from ESPN and The Ring indicate Opetaia’s existing titles are expected to be at stake as well, though no final confirmation from all parties has been issued. The Ring has separately confirmed its cruiserweight title will be on the line.

The introduction of a proprietary championship is notable for a promotion that has held just three prior events, all at the same venue and featuring developing fighters and mid-level matchups. It reflects White’s stated strategy of using The Ring’s rankings for contender guidance while building Zuffa-specific titles independent of traditional sanctioning bodies — avoiding their fees and governance in the process.

The event falls the night after UFC 315, which airs free on CBS on March 7 — giving Zuffa Boxing a built-in lead-in audience from one of the biggest combat sports broadcasts of the year.

Additional undercard details are pending.