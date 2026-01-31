Zuffa Boxing: New Promoter’s Plans for Next Couple Shows

Zuffa Boxing, a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings and Saudi Arabia’s Sela, continues to build its roster and schedule in the early stages of its launch.

Recent Announcements

Jai Opetaia (Ring/IBF cruiserweight champion) is scheduled to make his promotional and U.S. debut on March 8 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The fight will be a title defense; opponent still to be confirmed, though reports mention possible unification discussions involving WBC champion Noel Mikaelian.

Sources:

https://www.boxingnews24.com/2026/01/jai-opetaia-booked-for-zuffa-boxing-debut-on-march-8-in-las-vegas

https://x.com/Zuffa_Boxing/status/2017420240335081657

Sources: https://www.boxingnews24.com/2026/01/jai-opetaia-booked-for-zuffa-boxing-debut-on-march-8-in-las-vegas https://x.com/Zuffa_Boxing/status/2017420240335081657 Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin confirmed as a heavyweight main event for February 15 (Z03).

Fighter Movements & Statements

Additional reported signings include Radzhab Butaev, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, and Medzhid Kalajdzic.

Jose Valenzuela and Serhii Bohachuk, both recent signees after leaving PBC, have stated they are satisfied with Zuffa’s contracts and operational approach, citing clearer communication, consistent activity, and fighter-focused support. These comments come in direct response to recent industry scrutiny.

Source: https://www.boxingscene.com/articles/jose-valenzuela-serhii-bohachuk-have-faith-in-promise-of-zuffa-boxing

Business & Industry Coverage