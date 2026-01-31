Zuffa Boxing: New Promoter’s Plans for Next Couple Shows

Zuffa Boxing, a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings and Saudi Arabia’s Sela, continues to build its roster and schedule in the early stages of its launch.
Recent Announcements
- Jai Opetaia (Ring/IBF cruiserweight champion) is scheduled to make his promotional and U.S. debut on March 8 at Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The fight will be a title defense; opponent still to be confirmed, though reports mention possible unification discussions involving WBC champion Noel Mikaelian.
Sources:
https://www.boxingnews24.com/2026/01/jai-opetaia-booked-for-zuffa-boxing-debut-on-march-8-in-las-vegas
https://x.com/Zuffa_Boxing/status/2017420240335081657
- Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin confirmed as a heavyweight main event for February 15 (Z03).
Fighter Movements & Statements
- Additional reported signings include Radzhab Butaev, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, and Medzhid Kalajdzic.
- Jose Valenzuela and Serhii Bohachuk, both recent signees after leaving PBC, have stated they are satisfied with Zuffa’s contracts and operational approach, citing clearer communication, consistent activity, and fighter-focused support. These comments come in direct response to recent industry scrutiny.
Source: https://www.boxingscene.com/articles/jose-valenzuela-serhii-bohachuk-have-faith-in-promise-of-zuffa-boxing
Business & Industry Coverage
- Thomas Hauser examination of Zuffa Boxing contracts, lobbying efforts to amend the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, and potential implications for fighter protections and industry structure:
“Zuffa Boxing says it will save the sport – but the fine print shows that fighters may pay the price” (The Guardian, January 28, 2026)
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2026/jan/28/zuffa-boxing-contract-dana-white-reform
- Nick Khan (WWE President and TKO executive overseeing Zuffa operations) commented around the January 23 debut event on the state of boxing and Zuffa’s positioning: Described the current U.S. boxing model as “broken” due to limited network support; emphasized gradual building and earning trust from fans, fighters, and media partner Paramount; noted Zuffa views itself as the “underdog” in the space. Khan was also in attendance at the debut card.
Source: https://www.si.com/boxing/zuffa-boxing-launches-dana-white-ufc-model
- Progress on the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act (H.R. 4624), a TKO-backed bill that advanced out of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce by a 30-4 bipartisan vote last week (with amendments including increased minimum pay-per-round to $200 and medical coverage to $50,000); the bill aims to create Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs) as an alternative to existing sanctioning bodies, potentially allowing structures similar to UFC operations. It now heads toward a full House vote, with Senate and presidential approval still required.
Sources:
https://www.sportico.com/law/analysis/2026/muhammad-ali-boxing-revival-act-bill-next-steps-1234882482/
https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/47682008/what-zuffa-boxing-fighters-format-rules-more-details-callum-walsh-carlos-ocampo
https://frontofficesports.com/boxing-reform-bill-backed-by-zuffa-advances-in-bipartisan-house-vote
- Investor and market scrutiny of TKO’s media rights deal with Paramount for Zuffa events:
https://www.sportsbusinessjournal.com/Articles/2026/01/30/tko-paramount-come-out-swinging-in-new-rights-deal-but-investor-scrutiny-likely-to-remain
- Reported financial details of the Paramount rights agreement and early promotional commitments:
https://www.si.com/fannation/boxing/the-absurd-amount-paramount-is-reportedly-paying-zuffa-boxing-in-2026
- Early analysis of Zuffa’s potential market impact and challenges entering an established promotional landscape:
https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/42894752/dana-white-zuffa-boxing-tko-launch-analysis-2026