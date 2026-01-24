Zuffa Boxing Debut: Mainstream Coverage Roundup

With Zuffa Boxing’s inaugural event now in the books (Callum Walsh def. Carlos Ocampo, January 23, 2026 at the Meta Apex), here’s a collection of reporting from major outlets and business press.
Pre-Launch & Business Context
– ESPN: Full explainer on format, rules, fighters, and debut card
https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/47682008/what-zuffa-boxing-fighters-format-rules-more-details-callum-walsh-carlos-ocampo
– ESPN: Dana White’s vision and long-term plans
https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/47691710/what-zuffa-boxing-explaining-dana-white-plan-dominate-dates-start-s-tv-channel-how-watch-uk
– BBC: Profile on flagship fighter Callum Walsh
https://www.bbc.com/sport/boxing/articles/ckg21vr7ynwo
– CBS Sports: Event preview and streaming guide
https://www.cbssports.com/boxing/news/zuffa-boxing-01-callum-walsh-vs-carlos-ocampo-start-time-fight-card-where-to-watch
– Wall Street Journal: Dana White’s empire expansion and Saudi-backed strategy
https://www.wsj.com/business/media/dana-whites-empire-of-testosterone-now-stretches-to-the-white-house-70868b14
– Variety: Paramount+ multi-year U.S. streaming deal
https://variety.com/2025/tv/news/paramount-pbr-professional-bull-riders-streaming-deal-1236570196
– Bloomberg: Polymarket prediction-market partnership
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-11-12/polymarket-reopens-in-us-in-beta-mode-as-prediction-markets-grow
– Forbes: Keys to success and market challenges for TKO’s boxing entry
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianmazique/2025/01/09/ufctkos-rumored-new-boxing-league-latest-info-and-5-keys-to-success
– Sports Illustrated: Nick Khan on applying UFC model to boxing
https://www.si.com/boxing/zuffa-boxing-launches-dana-white-ufc-model
**Post-Event Recaps & Dana White Reflections**
– ESPN: Walsh’s one-sided decision win and card results
https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/47711342/walsh-earns-one-sided-win-zuffa-boxing-inaugural-card
– BBC: Results from opening night at the Apex
https://www.bbc.com/sport/boxing/articles/cvgnjp5ppgqo
– BoxingScene: Dana White post-fight interview (“work in progress,” future investments)
https://www.boxingscene.com/articles/dana-white-on-zuffa-boxing-opener-anything-is-possible
– Sports Illustrated: White’s honest assessment and promise of rapid improvements
https://www.si.com/fannation/boxing/dana-white-gives-honest-assessment-of-first-zuffa-boxing-event
– Yahoo Sports: Fighter pay discussion emerging post-event
https://sports.yahoo.com/articles/kids-man-zuffa-boxing-fighter-051114085.html
– CBS Sports: Full card results and live recap
https://www.cbssports.com/boxing/news/zuffa-boxing-01-live-updates-results/live
– MMA Mania/Yahoo: White addresses focus amid UFC and boxing commitments
https://sports.yahoo.com/articles/dana-white-rejects-idea-checked-140000500.html
– UFC.com: Official scorecards and highlights
https://www.ufc.com/news/zuffa-boxing-01-results-scorecards
– Sports Illustrated: Overall understated but solid launch tone
https://www.si.com/boxing/zuffa-boxing-launches-dana-white-ufc-model