Zuffa Boxing 03 Results: Ajagba Kos Martin

The Zuffa Boxing 03 event occurred on February 15, 2026, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was headlined by a heavyweight clash and streamed on Paramount+, with prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m. ET.
Main Card
- Heavyweight (10 rounds): Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) def. Charles Martin (29-4-1, 26 KOs) via TKO (Round 4, 1:11)
Ajagba controlled the early rounds with his jab and power. In Round 3, he dropped Martin with a big right hand. Martin rose but was hurt. In Round 4, another knockdown followed by a flurry against the ropes prompted the referee to stop the fight. Ajagba called out top heavyweights post-fight, improving to 20-1.
- Light Heavyweight (10 rounds): Umar Dzambekov (16-0, 12 KOs) def. Ahmed Elbiali (23-2, 19 KOs) via KO (Round 2, 0:57)
Round 1 was competitive with both trading shots. In Round 2, Dzambekov landed a massive uppercut that dropped Elbiali stiffly, causing a brief leg twitch—widely hailed as a KO of the Year candidate. Dzambekov remains undefeated at 17-0.
- Lightweight (8 rounds): Jaybrio Pe Benito (10-0, 7 KOs) def. Abel Mejia (12-1, 9 KOs) via TKO (Round 3, 0:48)
As the underdog, Pe Benito pulled off an upset. The first two rounds were tactical, but in Round 3, a crushing right cross dropped Mejia hard. Mejia beat the count but couldn’t defend against the follow-up barrage, leading to the stoppage. Pe Benito advances to 11-0.
Prelims
- Catchweight (157 lbs, 8 rounds): Leo Ruiz (14-0, 8 KOs) def. Casey Streeter (10-3, 6 KOs) via TKO (Round 4, 1:23)
Ruiz dominated with pressure, breaking down Streeter over the first three rounds. In Round 4, a series of punches to the body and head forced the referee intervention.
- Middleweight (8 rounds): Mark Beuke (8-1, 5 KOs) def. Antonio Woods (9-2, 7 KOs) via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 77-75)
A close, back-and-forth fight with both landing clean shots. Beuke edged it on two scorecards with better volume in the later rounds, while Woods had success with counters early.
- Lightweight (6 rounds): Oswaldo Molina (8-0, 4 KOs) def. Joshua Clark (7-4, 3 KOs) via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
Molina outclassed Clark throughout, using superior speed and footwork to avoid damage while landing consistently. No knockdowns, but a shutout on the cards, moving Molina to 9-0.
- Featherweight (6 rounds): Emiliano Alvarado (6-0, 4 KOs) def. Devin Gantt (5-1, 2 KOs) via TKO (Round 4)
Alvarado pressured from the start, wearing down Gantt. In Round 4, accumulated damage led to a stoppage after a flurry.
- Lightweight (6 rounds): Dariial Kuchmenov (7-0, 5 KOs) def. Jorge Lagunas Valencia (8-2, 6 KOs) via TKO (Round 4)
Kuchmenov used his reach advantage effectively. After building momentum, he overwhelmed Valencia in Round 4 with power shots for the TKO.