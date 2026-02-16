Zuffa Boxing 03 Results: Ajagba Kos Martin

The Zuffa Boxing 03 event occurred on February 15, 2026, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was headlined by a heavyweight clash and streamed on Paramount+, with prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET and the main card at 9 p.m. ET.

Main Card

Heavyweight (10 rounds) : Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) def. Charles Martin (29-4-1, 26 KOs) via TKO (Round 4, 1:11)

Ajagba controlled the early rounds with his jab and power. In Round 3, he dropped Martin with a big right hand. Martin rose but was hurt. In Round 4, another knockdown followed by a flurry against the ropes prompted the referee to stop the fight. Ajagba called out top heavyweights post-fight, improving to 20-1.

Round 1 was competitive with both trading shots. In Round 2, Dzambekov landed a massive uppercut that dropped Elbiali stiffly, causing a brief leg twitch—widely hailed as a KO of the Year candidate. Dzambekov remains undefeated at 17-0.

As the underdog, Pe Benito pulled off an upset. The first two rounds were tactical, but in Round 3, a crushing right cross dropped Mejia hard. Mejia beat the count but couldn’t defend against the follow-up barrage, leading to the stoppage. Pe Benito advances to 11-0.

Prelims