Zuffa Boxing 02 Results & Recap – Valenzuela Dominates Torres

February 1, 2026 – Meta APEX, Las Vegas

Main Event – Lightweight (10 rounds)

Jose Valenzuela def. Diego Torres by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 99-91)

Valenzuela boxed effectively throughout, maintaining distance with his jab and landing consistent combinations to the head and body. Torres remained durable and attempted to close the gap but was unable to match Valenzuela’s volume or accuracy. Valenzuela controlled the later rounds clearly, earning a wide decision and strengthening his position in the lightweight division.

Co-Main Event – Middleweight (10 rounds)

Serhii Bohachuk def. Radzhab Butaev by split decision (95-94, 95-94, 97-92)

A closely contested fight with sustained action in the pocket. Bohachuk pressed forward consistently, working the body and landing clean overhand rights. Butaev countered effectively when Bohachuk committed, landing sharp uppercuts and hooks. Both fighters landed significant shots and finished the bout marked up, with Bohachuk’s higher output earning him the edge on two cards.

Light Heavyweight (10 rounds)

Radivoje Kalajdzic def. Oleksandr Gvozdyk by TKO (Round 9, 1:45)

Gvozdyk started strongly, using his jab and movement to build an early lead through the first half of the fight. Kalajdzic gradually increased pressure, landing heavier shots starting in Round 6 that began to affect Gvozdyk’s balance. In Round 9, Kalajdzic trapped Gvozdyk on the ropes and landed a series of unanswered punches, prompting the referee stoppage.

Catchweight 157 lbs (10 rounds)

Jalil Hackett def. Roberto Cruz Jr. by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 97-93)

A competitive bout with shifts in momentum. Hackett used a sharp jab and cleaner combination punching to control portions of the early and late rounds. Cruz Jr. found success in the middle rounds with body work and inside exchanges. One judge scored it even, while the other two favored Hackett’s accuracy and overall effectiveness.

Lightweight (8 rounds)

Justin Viloria def. Oscar Perez by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 77-75)

Viloria maintained better accuracy and speed, landing quick combinations while moving effectively. Perez pressed forward throughout and landed occasional solid shots, but Viloria’s higher volume and sharper work proved decisive across all three cards.

Catchweight 150 lbs (8 rounds)

Damoni Cato-Cain def. Christian Morales by unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 77-75)

Cato-Cain controlled range with his jab and straight punches, systematically targeting the body. He scored a knockdown in Round 5 with a clean right hand. Morales continued to advance but was unable to overcome Cato-Cain’s consistent output and ring control.

Heavyweight (6 rounds)

Da’Mazion Vanhouter def. Julian Gomez by TKO (Round 3, 1:27)

Vanhouter applied steady forward pressure, cutting off the ring and landing combinations to head and body. Gomez attempted to box on the back foot early but was gradually overwhelmed. In Round 3, Vanhouter landed a series of unanswered shots on the ropes, leading to the referee stoppage.

Cruiserweight (6 rounds)

Jamar Talley def. Devonte Williams by knockout (Round 2, 2:59)

After a measured first round, Talley landed a clean overhand right in Round 2 that dropped Williams heavily. Williams rose but remained unsteady, and Talley followed up with a combination that prompted the referee to stop the contest.