Zuffa Boxing 02 Preview: Valenzuela vs Torres

Sunday, February 1, 2026 – Meta APEX, Las Vegas

Main Event – Lightweight (10 rounds)

Jose Valenzuela vs Diego Torres

Former WBA super lightweight world champion Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela returns to 135 pounds after a March 2025 title loss, bringing southpaw power and extensive experience against orthodox opponents. Diego “Azabache” Torres enters on a four-fight win streak with 19 career knockouts since his lone professional defeat in 2023. The bout matches Valenzuela’s championship background against Torres’ current momentum and punching ability.

Co-Main Event – Middleweight

Serhii Bohachuk vs Radzhab Butaev

Serhii Bohachuk, a former WBC interim super welterweight champion with a 92% knockout rate, moves up to 160 pounds following a September 2024 decision loss. Radzhab Butaev, a former contender, also makes his middleweight debut at age 32. Both fighters possess significant power as they transition to the new weight class.

Light Heavyweight

Radivoje Kalajdzic vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Radivoje Kalajdzic returns after a lengthy layoff and a 2024 decision loss that ended his five-fight win streak, relying on size and experience at 175 pounds. Former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk, an Olympic bronze medalist with a notable knockout of Adonis Stevenson, continues his comeback ranked among the division’s top contenders. The matchup contrasts Kalajdzic’s physical advantages with Gvozdyk’s technical skill and elite pedigree.

Featured Preliminary – Catchweight (157 pounds)

Jalil Hackett vs Roberto Cruz

Rising prospect Jalil Hackett maintains activity with a quick turnaround following a December 2025 first-round knockout. Roberto Cruz, returning after his first professional defeat in May 2025, brings longer tenure since turning pro at age 18. The catchweight bout tests Hackett’s recent momentum against Cruz’s experience.

Lightweight

Oscar Perez vs Justin Viloria

Unbeaten southpaw Oscar “El Chato” Perez comes off consecutive 2025 decision wins in eight-round fights. Fellow unbeaten southpaw Justin “Chosen” Viloria has secured multiple knockouts alongside decisions in recent outings, accumulating more ring time overall. The prospect clash features two promising left-handers with differing finishing tendencies.

Welterweight

Damoni Cato-Cain vs Christian Morales

Damoni Cato-Cain returns after a year away, following a stretch that included wins, losses, and draws against varied competition. Short-notice replacement Christian “El Mejor” Morales, undefeated with all victories by knockout, represents a local Las Vegas prospect stepping up. The bout pairs Cato-Cain’s veteran exposure with Morales’ perfect finishing record.

Heavyweight

Julian Gomez vs Damazion Vanhouter

Julian “La Bomba” Gomez aims to rebound from an October 2025 knockout defeat. Undefeated Damazion Vanhouter builds on consistent stoppage wins, including multiple first-round finishes. The heavyweight contest pits Gomez’s determination against Vanhouter’s unbroken record and recent activity.

Cruiserweight (Card Opener)

Jamar Talley vs Devonte Williams

Unbeaten prospect Jamar “No Mercy” Talley, trained by Brian McIntyre, has secured quick finishes in most professional outings. Devonte Williams returns to action after consecutive stoppage losses and an extended hiatus, bringing veteran experience in his Las Vegas debut. The opener features Talley’s rising power against Williams’ opportunity for a turnaround.