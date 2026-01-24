Zuffa Boxing 01 Results & Recap – Callum Walsh



January 23, 2026 – Meta APEX, Las Vegas

Main Event – Middleweight (10 rounds)

Callum Walsh def. Carlos Ocampo by unanimous decision

Walsh, fighting southpaw, landed consistent left hands and body shots while maintaining distance. Ocampo absorbed the volume but landed fewer effective punches. Judges scored the bout clearly in Walsh’s favor.

Co-Main Event – Middleweight

Misael Rodriguez def. Austin Deanda by TKO (doctor stoppage), Round 4

Rodriguez applied forward pressure, landing rights, uppercuts, and body shots. Deanda moved laterally and landed occasional counters early. Accumulated damage led Deanda to report vision issues between rounds, resulting in the doctor stopping the contest.

Welterweight (10 rounds)

Julian Rodriguez def. Cain Sandoval by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92)

Both fighters engaged in close-range exchanges throughout. Rodriguez used a jab and uppercuts to land cleaner shots, while Sandoval pressed forward with higher volume. Rodriguez’s accuracy proved decisive on the scorecards.

Featherweight (10 rounds)

Omar Trinidad def. Max Ornelas by TKO (shoulder injury), Round 10, 0:30

Trinidad scored knockdowns in Rounds 2 and 3 with left hands. Ornelas adjusted in the middle rounds with movement and counters. Ornelas dislocated his shoulder late in Round 8 and again in Round 10, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Bantamweight (8 rounds)

Floyd Diaz def. Guillermo Gutierrez by unanimous decision (79-73 ×3)

Diaz maintained higher output and landed a notable left hook in Round 2. Gutierrez responded with combinations in the middle rounds. Diaz increased pressure in the later rounds to secure the decision.

Bantamweight (6 rounds)

Emiliano Cardenas def. Marcus Harris by unanimous decision (60-54 ×2, 58-56)

Cardenas used footwork to control range and land combinations to head and body. Harris landed counters and increased activity mid-fight. Cardenas’ cleaner work earned the wider scorecards.

Lightweight (6 rounds)

Robert Meriwether III def. Cesar Correa by unanimous decision (60-54 ×2, 59-55)

Meriwether countered effectively and landed combinations throughout. Correa applied forward pressure with body work in later rounds. Meriwether’s shot selection carried the decision.

Lightweight (6 rounds) – Opening Bout

Troy Nash def. Jaycob Ramos by unanimous decision (59-55 ×2, 58-56)

Nash used a jab and footwork to land counters early. Ramos pressed with body attacks and pocket exchanges. Both fighters remained active, with Nash landing the more effective shots overall.