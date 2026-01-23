Zuffa Boxing 01 Preview: Callum Walsh in Main Event

Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo Headlines Zuffa Boxing 01

Zuffa Boxing debuts tonight with Zuffa Boxing 01 (Z01: Walsh vs. Ocampo) at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday, January 23, 2026. The eight-bout card features undefeated prospects matched against experienced opponents, with the fighters holding a combined professional record of 227 wins and nine losses. The event streams exclusively on Paramount+, with prelims at 6:00 PM ET (3:00 PM PT) and the main card at 9:00 PM ET (6:00 PM PT). The Apex setting provides an intimate environment for the fights.

Main Card (Paramount+, ~9:00 PM ET start)

1. Middleweight Main Event (160 lbs, 10 rounds): Callum Walsh (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. Carlos Ocampo (38-3, 26 KOs)

Undefeated southpaw Callum Walsh faces veteran Carlos Ocampo. Walsh brings power and technique, while Ocampo offers experience and durability from three world title challenges. The matchup tests Walsh’s rising profile against Ocampo’s established record.

2. Middleweight Co-Main (160 lbs, 10 rounds): Misael Rodriguez Olivas (15-0, 7 KOs) vs. Austin Deanda (17-0, 11 KOs)

Two unbeaten middleweights meet: Rodriguez with technical skill and an Olympic background versus Deanda’s aggressive style and higher knockout rate. A competitive bout between prospects.

3. Welterweight (147 lbs): Julian Rodriguez (24-1, 15 KOs) vs. Cain Sandoval (17-0, 15 KOs)

Julian Rodriguez, with one loss and solid experience, takes on undefeated knockout specialist Cain Sandoval. The fight pits ring generalship against consistent power.

Preliminary Card (Paramount+, starting 6:00 PM ET)

4. Featherweight: Omar Trinidad (19-0-2) vs. Max Ornelas

Unbeaten Trinidad faces veteran Ornelas in a test of consistency and skill against experience.

5. Bantamweight: Floyd Diaz (13-0) vs. Guillermo Gutierrez (13-2)

Unbeaten Diaz brings speed and technique against Gutierrez’s experience. A chance for Diaz to extend his record.

6. Bantamweight: Emiliano Cardenas (9-0) vs. Marcus Harris (7-1)

Prospect Cardenas meets Harris, who has one loss. A competitive matchup for Cardenas to build on his unbeaten start.

7. Lightweight: Robert Meriwether III (9-0) vs. Cesar Correa

Unbeaten Meriwether faces Correa in a favored bout that could feature early action.

8. Lightweight Opener: Troy Nash vs. Jacob Ramos

Nash takes on Ramos as the opening fight, with Nash holding the edge on paper.

The card offers a series of competitive matchups with prospects aiming to advance and veterans looking to prove their worth. Stream live on Paramount+ starting at 6:00 PM ET.