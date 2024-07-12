Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly Hospitalized for dehydration, will no longer fight on saturday night

Featured 2 Headlines

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly Ready To defend middleweight titles

Featured 2 Headlines

chocolatito gonzalez Is Back - will it be worth it?

Featured 2 Headlines

Jaron "Boots" Ennis: “I’m excited about collecting all the belts."

Featured 2 Headlines

It's not easy being shakur stevenson

Featured 2

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly Hospitalized for dehydration, will no longer fight on saturday night

Published

By: Sean Crose.

WBO and IBF middleweight titlist Zhanibek Alimkhanuly will not be defending his belts against Andrei Mikhailovich Saturday night, as planned. Top Rank has announced that undefeated champion had to be hospitalized on Thursday.

The cause?

Dehydration.

Per Top Rank:

“WBO/IBF middleweight world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s title defense against Andrei Mikhailovich at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas after being hospitalized Thursday evening due to dehydration.”

Tevin Farmer’s lightweight fight with Raymond Muratalla will now be the main event of the ESPN+ broadcast card.

Images: Top Rank

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Featured 2

It’s not easy being shakur stevenson

By: Sean Crose There he was on Saturday at the Prudential Center in his native Newark, engaged in a hometown battle against a determined...

4 days ago
Image Image

Featured 2

Jaron “Boots” Ennis: “I’m excited about collecting all the belts.”

By: Sean Crose “I’m excited about collecting all the belts and becoming undisputed,” says Jaron “Boots” Ennis on the eve of his IBF welterweight...

3 days ago

Featured 2

chocolatito gonzalez Is Back – will it be worth it?

By: Sean Crose Not all that long ago, he was considered the single best boxer on earth. He was the entire package, hard hitting,...

2 days ago

Featured 2

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly Ready To defend middleweight titles

By: Sean Crose It’s fair to say the middleweight division isn’t what it used to be, as least not as far as capturing the...

18 hours ago