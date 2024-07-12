Zhanibek Alimkhanuly Hospitalized for dehydration, will no longer fight on saturday night

By: Sean Crose.

WBO and IBF middleweight titlist Zhanibek Alimkhanuly will not be defending his belts against Andrei Mikhailovich Saturday night, as planned. Top Rank has announced that undefeated champion had to be hospitalized on Thursday.

The cause?

Dehydration.

Per Top Rank:

“WBO/IBF middleweight world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s title defense against Andrei Mikhailovich at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas after being hospitalized Thursday evening due to dehydration.”

Tevin Farmer’s lightweight fight with Raymond Muratalla will now be the main event of the ESPN+ broadcast card.

Images: Top Rank