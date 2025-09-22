WBA Strips Terence Crawford Of His 154 Pound Title

By: Sean Crose

In what is likely a surprise to absolutely no one, the World Boxing Association has stripped Terence Crawford of its 154 lb junior middleweight title. Crawford won the strap in 2024 when he decisioned Israil Madrimov in a performance many found less than stellar. Crawford however, proved the naysayers wrong when he defeated undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in a stunning superfight a few weeks back in Las Vegas. It’s not easy to hold the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world while maintaining a world title in a lower division, however. Hence the WBA stripping Crawford of its title.

Crawford who now has won world titles in five weight divisions on his resume, has belatedly been crowned the face of boxing. Thanks to stellar performances against both Canelo and Errol Spence Jr., the Nebraska native is now rightfully seen as a generational talent if not an all around all time great. The demands of being a junior middleweight titlist probably don’t weigh heavy on Crawford’s mind at this point in his ring career. In other words, he can take the loss of a title belt without seeing his reputation dinged. Indeed, Crawford is now one of the few fighters on earth to not need a title. His name now sells itself.

Sure enough, Crawford reportedly let the WBA know that he had no no interest in continuing to hold on to its junior middleweight belt. Abass Baraou will now make the jump from interim titlist to world champion. The 30-year-old German fighter has been the batter’s box since winning a thriller against Yoenis Tellez last month. Although not a household name by any stretch of the imagination being heir to Crawford’s throne is no small thing for Baraou. For fighters like Baraou, picking up a world title is essential to upping their careers.

The big question now is what will Crawford do next? He could very well ride off into the figurative sunset now that he’s accomplished pretty much all that a fighter of any level would want to. The guy doesn’t seem ready to leave the fight game just yet, however. Who could blame him after how good he looked against Canelo? It doesn’t seem like a rematch between he and Canelo would generate a whole lot of interest after Crawford’s brilliant performance a couple of weeks ago. This is without doubt his moment to shine.