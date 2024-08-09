Virgil Ortiz: ready for war

By: Sean Crose

“Ya’ll want me to shake someone’s hand,” Virgil Ortiz asked rhetorically on social media Thursday, “after people on said person’s team has been calling me unprofessional this and that? I give respect where it’s due.” Ortiz was referring to a press conference where he wouldn’t shake the hand of Serhii Bohachuk, who he’ll be facing tomorrow night in Las Vegas. “Everyone here knows I’m a respectful person. You wanna say I’m unsportsmanlike and switch sides? I really dgaf” [sic]. What the 21-0 Ortiz DOES care about is besting the 24-1 Bohachuk. The two men have been sparing partners, after all.

Ortiz is nothing if not one of the rising stars of the sport. At 26 years of age, the undefeated Texan has yet to go the distance in the professional fight ring. Ortiz’ last fight was a first round destruction of veteran Thomas Dulorme back in April. Ortiz previous fight, which was against Fredrick Lawson in February, also didn’t get past the opening round. Indeed, no Ortiz fight has made it past the ninth round. With that being said, Bohachuk has some serious firepower of his own. All but one of his 24 victories have ended before the final bell.

Still, Ortiz’ promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, is so high on his man that he wants Ortiz to face Terence Crawford in a super fight next year. Provided, of course, that Ortiz can get past the fearsome Ortiz. With Bohachuk’s WBC interim world super welterweight title on the line, there’s more than bragging rights at stake this this weekend at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. A loss might not spell the end of Ortiz’ career but it would certainly derail the train he’s currently racing across the landscape on. A loss for Bohachuk might prove even more damaging for the L.A. (by way of Ukraine) fighter.

A win, on the other hand, sets either man up for big things. World title shots, top competition, such things could be all be lined up for the winner. This is going to be a crossroads fight between two hungry power punchers which means it should be an interesting main event Saturday night in Vegas.

And, if anything, this weekend should show how well suited Ortiz is for the junior middleweight division. This is only his third fight at 154 pounds, which means Ortiz has something to prove. Expect both fighters to enter the ring Saturday night intensely motivated.