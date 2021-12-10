Vasiliy Lomachenko Still Interested In Rematch Against Teofimo lopez

By: Hans Themistode

Vasiliy Lomachenko is still pained by how incredibly close he was to achieving his ultimate goal. Roughly one year ago, the Ukrainian native was in possession of three of the four lightweight titles with an opportunity to add the final piece of the undisputed puzzle to his resume. Yet, despite being heavily favored against former IBF 135 pound titlist Teofimo Lopez, Lomachenko found his much younger opponent a handful to deal with.

Throughout the first six rounds of their contest, Lomachenko appeared both lethargic and unwilling to let his hands go. However, during the second half of their matchup, Lomachenko found his rhythm and began having his way. Still, despite rallying back, Lomachenko would fall short, losing a close but clear unanimous decision.

Since then, the pound-for-pound star has gotten back on the winning track, stopping Masayoshi Nakatani earlier this year in the ninth round. For his next act, the now 33-year-old will take on former titlist Richard Commey. The two are officially set to square off this Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Although Lomachenko is focused on regaining his championship status and putting Lopez behind him, if the opportunity presented itself, he would love to run things back.

“I continue my career for four belts,” said Lomachenko during an interview with BoxingInsider.com “But if we have a chance to organize this fight again, I will be happy.”

In what came across as a complete shock to Lomachenko, Lopez was handed the first defeat of his career. Australian native George Kambosos Jr. dealt with the normally concussive power of Lopez, while snagging one of the more improbable upsets of the year. Regardless of Lopez’s recent shortcomings, Lomachenko is still more than willing to face him in the ring once more.

But while the Ukrainian star would love the chance to redeem himself, Lopez could be heading to another weight class. Following his shock defeat at the hands of Kambosos Jr., both Lopez and his father/trainer Teofimo Lopez Sr., expressed the need to move up to the super lightweight division. If Lopez has in fact fought his last contest at 135, Lomachenko is under the belief that he’ll never face his long-time rival ever again.

“Only 135 pounds, I can’t go 140 for this fight with Lopez. I can’t. It’s not fair. I’m a fighter of smaller size. I can’t go to 140 because he can’t make 135.”