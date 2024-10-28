Connect with us

Updated Card For NOV 16 Boxing Insider Promotions at Tropicana Atlantic City

Published

Boxing Insider Promotions brings Live Boxing back to Tropicana Atlantic City Nov 16 with a stacked card featuring national prospects Dominique Crowder, Avious Griffin, Donte Layne, Dwyke Flemmings, and Stacia Suttles. They join the 3 most popular fighters in Atlantic City Justin Figueroa, Bruce Seldon Jr, and Francisco “Sisco Kid” Rodriguez. This event will be aired internationally on DAZN and 1 week later on BoxingInsider.com. 

How the card is shaping up so far: 

Dominique Crowder (17-0 10 KOs) vs Duke Micah ( 24-2 19 KOs)

– Justin Figueroa (10-0 8KOs) vs Omar Rosales (9-3-1 5 KOs) 

– Avious Griffin (15-0 14KOs) vs Adrian Gutierrez (12-2-1 6KO) 

– Donte Layne (4-0 4KOs) vs Shaquille Cameron (7-3 6KOs) 

– Bruce Seldon Jr (3-0 3KOs) vs Zachary Calmus (1-1 1KO) 

– Giacomo Micheli (8-0 6KOs) vs Ronnell Burnett (11-1 7KOs) 

– Shera Mae Patricio (2-0 2KOs) vs Sarah Glick ( 2-7)

Confirmed but matches are not ready to be announced: 

– Dominique “Dimes” Crowder (17-0 (10KOs) 

– Francisco “Sisco” Rodriguez (5-0 5 Kos) 

– Dwyke Flemmings Jr (8-0 8KOs) 

– Stacia Suttles (1-0 1KO) 

This will be Boxing Insider Promotions 3rd event in Atlantic City this year making them the most active promotion in 2024 in the once fight capital of the world . BoxingInsider was just named by NY State Boxing Hall of Fame “2023 and 2024 Promoter of the Year”. 

Tickets Available Now On Ticketmaster https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-11-16-2024/event/02006138C81B4F54

