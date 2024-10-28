Jack Catterall has arrived

By: Sean Crose

While he was favored to win on Saturday, Jack Catterall nonetheless made the world of boxing take notice when he bested former world titlist Regis Prograis in a 12 round affair at England’s Co-Op Live Arena. Although he hit the mat himself at one point during the fight (actually one of his gloves hit the mat – but a knockdown’s a knockdown) Catterall dropped Prograis not one, but twice on his way to victory. Even Prograis was gracious enough to admit afterward that he had been bested fair and square. Although he’s been a pro fighter for 12 years, the man has now successfully stepped into the spotlight.

While hardcore international fans were in agreement with British fans that Catterall was a talent to be reckoned with, the 31 year old Lancashire native is now out of the margins and being rightfully recognized as one of the top talents in the 140 pound division. Beating a former world champion will do that for a fighter. The question now is: Where to from here for the man known as “El Gato”? With names like Teofimo Lopez and Liam Paro sitting atop the division, he may well have some lucrative and high profile matches ahead of him.

Boasting a record of 30 wins and 1 defeat, Catterall has now bested several of the best fighters in his division. Aside from Prograis, Catterall has now defeated Jorge Linares and Josh Taylor, as well. Indeed, Catterall has battled Taylor twice. He lost the first time, dropping a split decision in 2022. That sting of defeat didn’t keep the man down, however, for Catterall came back beat Taylor via unanimous decision last May. And then came Prograis this past weekend. While there’s no doubt Catterall has already had a successful career, he now perhaps has a chance to earn himself a legitimately great career.

He’s gifted, Catterall is, gifted and defensive minded. While he was able to put Prograis down twice, it was clear on Saturday he preferred to keep out of harm’s way while waiting for the chance to land cleanly. Such a style is quite frustrating for opponents, and risks being boring for fans. Yet Catterall showed this weekend that he can put his power to work, as well. The lack of flash, however, may harm Catterall’s marketability and drawing power. Former world titlist Chris Algieri has said as much on ProBox TV. A fighter has to do what he or she can to win, though – and if Catterall has shown one thing it’s that he knows how win on a big stage.