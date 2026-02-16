Tyson Fury Returns from Retirement to Face Russian Powerhouse Arslanbek Makhmudov on Netflix

Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury made a dramatic return to the spotlight today, facing off for the first time with Russian contender Arslanbek Makhmudov at a press conference held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The event, attended by global media, ramps up anticipation for their upcoming showdown on April 11, promoted by The Ring magazine and set to be broadcast worldwide on Netflix.

Fury, known as “The Gypsy King,” is emerging from retirement for his first fight on UK soil in nearly four years. The bout marks a high-stakes comeback for the British star, who aims to reclaim heavyweight glory. Makhmudov, a towering figure standing over 6 feet 5 inches, brings a formidable 21-2 professional record, with 19 of his wins coming by stoppage.

During the press conference, Fury expressed his motivation for returning to the ring. “The truth is, I came back for one reason only and that’s to make boxing great again,” he said. “Since I retired, boxing has been on a downward slope. Boxing is better when Tyson Fury’s involved. With me, I brought the biggest streaming platform on Earth in Netflix. I bring a circus, I bring an entourage.”

Fury highlighted the excitement of fighting back in Britain. “I anticipate another sell out and another epic fight here in Britain, it’s unbelievable to be back,” he added. “I was away for the last four years and to come back to the UK with Netflix it’s a dream come true to come back to Tottenham. I had a great win here last time and I’m gonna have another great win here again on April 11.”

He didn’t mince words about his opponent. “I know I’ve got a dangerous knockout artist in front of me. I’m gonna make his face look like a butcher’s block after four rounds. He’s going to realise he’s with a legend in the ring. April 11th, I’m gonna knock him spark out.”

Makhmudov, viewing the match as a career-defining opportunity, shared his aspirations. “For me it’s a dream fight. All my life, I have gone for my goal that my parents told me, to be champion of the world,” he said. “I’m looking forward to April 11th to reach my goal. Tyson is a legend, a big name in boxing but I have come here to make my legacy and my story.”

Promoters and executives weighed in on the significance of the fight. Rick Reeno, CEO of Ring Magazine, noted the boost Fury’s return provides to the sport. “Last year the heavyweight division felt like something was missing, some fire. It needed an injection of sorts and it’s getting a massive injection in 2026 with the return of ‘The Gypsy King,’ Tyson Fury,” Reeno said.

Spencer Brown, CEO of Goldstar Promotions, emphasized Fury’s drive. “He [Tyson] wants to get back in and wants to win this world title. It’s very important to him, very important in boxing history. He wants to be known as one of the greats, and he will be and he is,” Brown stated.

Antonin Decarie from Eye of the Tiger Management, representing Makhmudov, predicted an upset. “Tyson Fury is a legend of the sport and Arslanbek has said that himself, but on April 11th it’s going to be a different story. We’re going to shock the world,” Decarie said.

Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions underscored Fury’s broader impact. “This is a big step up for Tyson, but for Tyson coming back to the sport it brings a totally new level of interest again. He’s not just a boxer, he’s one of the biggest personalities in the UK and probably in the world,” Warren remarked. “He said he wants to win the title for the third time, that’s his mission. Nearly every mission he goes on he wins. He does it, he accomplishes them.”

With eight weeks until fight night, the buildup promises more drama as Fury seeks to cement his place among boxing’s all-time greats against the hard-hitting Makhmudov.