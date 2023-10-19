Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Tyson Fury: “Boxing Is Definitely More Entertaining When I’m In It.”

Posted on 10/19/2023

By: Sean Crose

“I’m looking to sign another ten fight deal after this,” ESPN’s Mike Coppinger quotes WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as saying. “I’m going to put my feelers out there and see who I can get the best deal off for another ten fights.” So much for retirement. Fury, who has retired and come back at least once, is now scheduled to fight UFC star Francis Ngannou later this month. After that the towering Englishman is signed to fight IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. Again, so much for retirement.

“What else is there?” the undefeated champion asked rhetorically. “I retire, plenty of money, plenty of achievement, whatever.” Fury who has openly admitted to battles with mental illness, went on to claim that boxing is good for his psyche. “This makes me fucking happy fighting,” he said. “This is all I’ve ever done and all that’s ever made me happy. So it’d be stupid now to walk away from it when I’m making millions of dollars and getting loads of joy from it as well.” With that being said, Fury went on to indicate that boxing is a sport that takes a toll on its participants.

“I’ve been boxing 15 years as a pro,” claimed the fighter knows as The Gypsy King. “I’m going to be prone to injuries, you know, elbows, knees, shoulders, ankles, everything that can go wrong on somebody usually at our age now that goes wrong.” As far as Fury is concerned, it will be a sad day for the sport of boxing when he finally decides to hang up the gloves for good. “Boxing is definitely more entertaining when I’m in it. I’ll say boxing will be fucked when I’m gone.”

That may or may not be true, of course, but there’s no doubt that Fury is one of the sport’s most colorful current competitors. Loud, brash, and frequently comical, he’s got a personality the size of his enormous frame. Fury’s personal battles have, on the other hand, showcased the fighter’s humanity. Indeed, Fury emerged from a very dark interior place before he returned to heavyweight glory several years back. With that in mind, Fury can be exasperating at times due to some of the very qualities that have made him famous. R-rated interviews and bombastic online statements can make good press, but they can also raise eyebrows, especially when there is extended periods of time in between the man’s fights.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
When Will Deontay Wilder Return To The Ring?
October 16th
Tim Tszyu Beats Up And Decisions A Very Tough Brian Mendoza
October 15th
“I’m Going To Beat The S–t Out Of Him.” Devin Haney Plans On Demolishing Regis Prograis
October 18th
Janibek Alimkhanuly Stops Vincenzo Gualtieri In Six
October 15th
Showtime To Stop Broadcasting Boxing
October 17th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend