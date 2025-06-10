Turki Alalshikh’s Excitement for the Canelo vs. Crawford Fight

Turki Alalshikh has expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight, scheduled for September 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. In a video posted on X, Alalshikh, dressed in traditional attire, passionately discusses the significance of this matchup, describing it as “the biggest fight in boxing and history in the last 10 years or maybe more.”

The video, which runs for 102.17 seconds, features Alalshikh thanking various individuals and organizations involved in making the fight possible. He expresses gratitude to Canelo, Crawford, Netflix, Sela, Nick Khan, TKO, and others, emphasizing their roles in bringing this historic event to fruition. Alalshikh highlights the collaborative effort, noting, “Thank you for everyone. Thank you Canelo, thank you Crawford, thank you Netflix, Sela, thank you all your team, and Netflix, thank you Nick Khan, TKO, my brother.”

Alalshikh underscores the historical importance of the bout, stating, “This is the biggest fight in boxing and history in the last 10 years or maybe more.” He also points out the opportunity this event presents for emerging talent in the undercard fights. Alalshikh invites aspiring boxers to seize this chance, saying, “We will make the undercard all of the undercards about talent because we have the biggest fight. We don’t need big fights for that. We’ll give you a chance for your talents. If you think you are ready to be in the undercard of Canelo Crawford, come talk with us and maybe you will have a chance.”

The video concludes with Alalshikh looking forward to seeing everyone in Vegas on September 13, saying “Insha’Allah” (God willing).

This fight, set to be broadcast on Netflix, is anticipated to be a landmark event in boxing history.

[Watch the video here](https://x.com/turki_alalshikh/status/1932472576158155193?s=46)