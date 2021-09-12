Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Tito Ortiz: “It’s My First One And I’ll F*cking Be Back”

Posted on 09/12/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Tito Ortiz was envisioning a beautiful and triumphant night.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion ditched his MMA gloves in favor of boxing attire and took on fellow former UFC star, Anderson Silva. The two faced off at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, in an eight-round exhibition.

Although Ortiz expressed a great deal of confidence heading in, Silva proved to be far too much on the night, catching his man with a flush right hook in the opening round that saw Ortiz hit the deck in a heap. Still, regardless of the result, while it may have been his first time in the ring, don’t expect it to be his last.

“It’s my first one and I’ll f*cking be back,” said Ortiz during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “Win some, lose some but I will fight another day.”

Early on, before Ortiz met his unfortunate demise, the former UFC star enjoyed moments of success. Considering that Ortiz walked into their showdown with an eight-pound weight advantage on the scales, Ortiz attempted to bully his man. With just over a minute left in the opening frame, Ortiz pinned Silva against the ropes and began uncorking several shots.

The overzealous nature of Ortiz, however, ultimately left him open to the fight-ending blow shortly after. Having fought some of the biggest punchers in UFC history, including long-time rival Chuck Liddell, Ortiz believes that he was never hit as hard as he was by Silva last night.

“I made a little mistake, just being a little too wild. I never been clipped like that, even Liddell didn’t clip me like that. I was being too stupid for standing in front of him like that.”

Throughout a career that’s spanned more than two decades, Ortiz has registered several knockout wins in the cage. Nevertheless, despite showing off concussive power, Ortiz is primarily known as a wrestler. As he attempts to continue his acclimation process to the sweet science, Ortiz vows that he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

“I never boxed before but it was an opportunity and it was fun,” explained Ortiz. “I trained as hard as I possibly could for it. I’m going to continue to box. I still want to box, I’m just learning. I’m not a boxer, I’m a wrestler. I’ll be back, I promise you.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Teofimo Lopez Throws Cold Water On Possible Rematch Against Vasyl Lomachenko: "I'm Not Doing That"
September 5th
Tim Bradley On Shawn Porter Vs. Terence Crawford: "Why Is This Fight On PPV?"
September 5th
Gary Russell Jr. Shares His Thoughts On Gervonta Davis: "Their Cherry Picking, Trying To Bamboozle The Fans"
September 6th
Errol Spence Jr.: “It's Freaking Manny Pacquiao, I Drop Out Of A Fight With Him Two Weeks Before? That Don't Make Sense”
August 26th
Shakur Stevenson On Jamel Herring: "He's Not My Friend, We Got No Relationship Outside Of Boxing"
September 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend