Tim Bradley: “I Feel Like Shakur Can Be That Face Of American Boxing.”

By: Sean Crose

“I feel like Shakur can be that face of American boxing that we’ve always had.” So said legendary former world titlist Timothy Bradley on his podcast. “We had Floyd Mayweather, I think he can be as popular as Floyd Mayweather, if not more popular than Floyd Mayweather.” Big words for Big Time talent. Does Stevenson really have the star quality of a Mayweather however? The truth is that Floyd drew in big numbers as much for his personality as he did for his fighting skills. Yet Bradley certainly thinks Stevenson has what it takes to be the new face of the sport after his victory over Teofimo Lopez several weeks ago.

“He’s literally doing and becoming a superstar with his skill,” Bradley said, making it clear he feels that Stevenson – although not boisterous – has the personality to become a worldwide celebrity. Most importantly, however, Bradley thinks Stevenson can reach the upper echelon of professional boxing through his skill, which admittedly is extraordinary. To watch him fluidly move around the ring while literally beating up Lopez weeks ago was something to behold. Fighting behind his southpaw jab Stevenson appeared to be almost untouchable. In truth, Bradley truly thinks that Stevenson will outshine Floyd Mayweather and Terence Crawford in the future.

“There’s no shade on Terence,” Bradley said of his longtime friend. “He’s a remarkable fighter who will be remembered forever. He changed the game entirely and he did it his way, but I think Shakur will do it his way as well and I think he’ll be a lot more popular and a lot more respected than Terence Crawford is. That’s a shame but it is what it is.” Bradley may or may not be right on this. It’s hard to imagine and virtually impossible for Crawford and Stevenson to actually get it on of the ring. There’s simply too much of a size difference. It must be remembered however, that Bradley was talking about public adoration and respect. And In fairness, until now, Crawford hasn’t gotten nearly enough of that.

Then again either has Stevenson. At least that was the case before he bested Lopez. Of course things have changed. It will be interesting to see whether or not the New Jersey native will be able to draw massive attention. Other top fighters before him have. Stevenson doesn’t seem to be naturally showy, but that’s something he can work on. Again, when it comes to the sport of box one never really knows much of anything.