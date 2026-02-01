The Ring VI Results & Recap – Shakur Stevenson at MSG

January 31, 2026 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (record attendance: 21,324)

Main Event – Junior Welterweight (12 rounds)

Shakur Stevenson def. Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 119-109)

Stevenson produced a defensive and technical masterclass in his 140-pound debut, completely frustrating Lopez with elite footwork, ring IQ, and pinpoint accuracy in front of a raucous, record-breaking crowd. From the outset, the slick southpaw used his jab as both a range-finder and deterrent, popping it consistently to keep Lopez at bay while circling and pivoting to avoid return fire. Stevenson landed crisp left crosses and uppercuts on the counter whenever Lopez committed, targeting the body selectively to slow the aggressor’s forward marches. Lopez pressed relentlessly with heavy body shots and occasional overhand rights, finding some success in pockets during the middle rounds, but he could rarely trap Stevenson cleanly against the ropes or land combinations due to the winner’s superior movement and anticipation. Stevenson’s near-flawless defense and higher output allowed him to dominate the championship rounds, pulling away for a commanding, one-sided victory that cemented his status as one of boxing’s premier technicians.

Co-Main Event – Junior Welterweight (12 rounds)

Keyshawn Davis def. Jamaine Ortiz by TKO (Round 12, 2:47)

Davis overcame early resistance from the crafty Ortiz, using superior hand speed and combination punching to gradually impose his will before closing the show with a barrage in the final round. Ortiz boxed cleverly in spots with southpaw angles and timed counters, but Davis adjusted mid-fight, targeting the body consistently and landing sharper, more accurate shots to wear down his opponent and force the referee’s intervention late.

Vacant WBC Featherweight Title – Featherweight (12 rounds)

Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington def. Carlos Castro by KO (Round 9)

Carrington captured the vacant WBC strap with patience and power, weathering early pressure before unleashing a devastating counter right hand that ended matters. He used his jab and lateral movement to dictate range initially, shook off a hard Castro combination in the fourth, then began sitting down on his punches more in the later rounds, culminating in the clean ninth-round finish.

Heavyweight (10 rounds)

Jarrell Miller def. Kingsley Ibeh by split decision (97-93, 97-93, 94-96)

Miller overcame a rugged, physical battle by digging deep in the second half, landing heavier shots late to edge the split nod after Ibeh started strong with volume and power punching. Both heavyweights traded in close quarters with rough inside work, but Miller’s conditioning and experience proved decisive as Ibeh slowed noticeably down the stretch.

Middleweight (10 rounds)

Austin “Ammo” Williams def. Wendy Toussaint by unanimous decision (99-90, 99-90, 98-91)

Williams dominated with activity and accuracy, dropping Toussaint in the fourth with a straight right and maintaining control through consistent body-head combinations. Toussaint showed durability and fired back with sporadic power shots, but Williams’ sharper jab, volume, and ring control left no doubt on the scorecards.