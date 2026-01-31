Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson Headlines Stacked Card Tonight at Sold-Out Madison Square Garden

A highly anticipated boxing event takes place tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, headlined by the Ring Magazine and WBO Junior Welterweight World Championship bout between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson. The sold-out card features several compelling matchups across multiple weight classes.

Main Event: Ring Magazine & WBO Junior Welterweight World Championship

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson enters with supreme confidence in his technical ability: “I’ve been boxing guys like this since I was eight years old. Outboxing them, outsmarting them. This is nothing different.” He views the fight as the culmination of a lifelong journey: “It’s my time and I’ve been ready for this moment since I was a child. It’s all coming together now.” Stevenson’s goal is unequivocal: “That I’m the best boxer on planet Earth.”

Teofimo Lopez kept his pre-fight assessment short: “We’ll just have to see tomorrow night.” He highlighted the significance of big-stage performances and extended a public invitation: “I would like to say one thing to the Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, I would love for you to come to our fight tomorrow. It would be an honor and a privilege. I think you’ll love to see what we have in store for tomorrow night.” Lopez described headlining the card as a personal milestone: “I’m living my dream – this is what it is. I’m a walking image of it. This is awesome and what a time to be alive. Get your popcorn early.”

Co-Main Event: Super Lightweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jamaine Ortiz

Jamaine Ortiz framed the matchup as deeply personal: “It’s real personal. I’m going to shut his big mouth up tomorrow night.” He dismissed Davis’s previous opposition: “He’s fought chumps his whole career. He’s going to see tomorrow night what a real fight is,” adding, “I’m going to show him that there’s different levels to this. He hasn’t been in the ring with a real fighter like me. I’m going to finish the show.”

Keyshawn Davis embraced the venue: “This is the Mecca. I always love fighting here. I don’t care if I’m fighting overseas, in the backyard, or in the Mecca – you’re going to get the amazing Keyshawn every time.” He brushed off Ortiz’s trash talk: “Everything he is doing right now is acting. It just goes to show that I’m in his head, but all that doesn’t matter. We’re fighting tomorrow and we’ll see what he’s really about.” Davis promised fans: “The amazing Keyshawn Davis! Expect that after the win, too.”

Vacant WBC Featherweight World Championship

Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro

Carlos Castro emphasized mutual motivation: “He’s motivated, I’m motivated…that’s how it is. This is an opportunity I can’t let go. I’m not afraid of being in an exchange and I’m not afraid of a challenge.” He stayed present-focused: “That’s the past. I’m looking at it today. I have Bruce Carrington in front of me and that’s the only person I’m focused on.” Castro credited mental strength: “Mentality. Nothing bothers me and why should it bother me? I’m going to make it happen.”

Bruce Carrington radiated confidence: “My confidence is at 1,000. I have my people behind me – Shu York City – and I can’t wait to perform in front of everybody.” He stressed his unique style: “I’ve got to be me. I’m not Brandon Figueroa, I’m not Stephen Fulton, I’m not Luis Nery. I’m Bruce Shu Shu Carrington and I don’t care about anyone he’s fought in the past. He’s going to learn that I’m the best fighter he’s ever fought. You’re going to see the gap between our levels.” Carrington closed with a bold declaration: “I promise you I’ll be the best. I’m going to be known as one of the best in the entire boxing world. This is the Shu Shu era. You won’t want to miss the Shu Shu show, because you never know. Don’t blink.”

Heavyweight Bout

Jarrell Miller vs. Kingsley Ibeh

Kingsley Ibeh welcomed the challenge: “It’s a heavyweight division. I’m excited for it and it’s a big boy showdown.” He outlined his mindset for an upset: “It’s exactly what we’ve been training for…anything is possible. I started boxing five years ago. Anyone with a dream – it doesn’t matter what it is – you can do it. The difference is going to come down to who wants it the most. Don’t blink tomorrow, don’t go to the bathroom, because it’s going to be a showdown.”

Jarrell Miller reflected on perseverance: “Life has thrown everything at me, but that’s what it’s like coming from New York. We keep pushing. We’re still here and still fighting. I’m here now, so let’s get it.” At 36, he stressed experience: “I have more experience than him. I’ve been in people’s backyards beating their behinds. I just want to be more consistent, get a fight next month, and keep pushing on.”

Super Middleweight Bout

Austin Williams vs. Wendy Toussaint

Austin Williams addressed late opponent switches: “My opponent pulled out three days before our fight. We had an awesome training camp, but I still had to learn how to stay focused when things don’t go as planned. This time around, I’m not worried about who pulls out, I’m still going to give the same performance that I’m supposed to deliver.” On the weight class shift: “Nothing changes. It’s performance-based. It doesn’t matter who is in front of me. That doesn’t sway my excitement for the fight, though. I’m just as excited to perform like I always do.”

Super Lightweight Bout

Ziyad Al Maayouf vs. Kevin Castillo

Kevin Castillo promised aggression: “How am I going to do it? By taking him to war. A war that’s fitting for a venue like Madison Square Garden. After tomorrow, you’re going to know my name. I’ll leave my mark.”

Ziyad Al Maayouf embraced the historic stage: “It’s only right for the history maker of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to make history again at Madison Square Garden in front of the best boxing audience in the world. New York City – I can’t wait to feel that energy! This has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and I’m going to embrace it, then go to war like Kevin said.” He previewed his approach: “Everyone is going to see good defense, head movement, and jabs. I’m going to bust him up.”