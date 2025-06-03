Teofimo Lopez Backs Out of Devin Haney Fight: The Latest

Teofimo Lopez Pulls Out of Devin Haney Fight: What Happened and What’s Next

The boxing world was gearing up for a massive showdown between Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney, slated for August 16, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 145-pound catchweight bout, reportedly agreed upon by both fighters according to BoxingScene and The Ring Magazine, promised to be a clash of titans. However, the fight has collapsed, with Lopez backing out, leaving fans disappointed and Haney fuming. Here’s the latest on this unraveling saga.

The Lead-Up

The Lopez-Haney rivalry has been brewing for years, with both fighters dominating the lightweight division before moving up. On May 2, 2025, at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater, Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) defended his WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight titles against Arnold Barboza Jr. by unanimous decision, though some criticized his showboating. Haney (32-0, 1 NC, 15 KOs) outclassed Jose Ramirez on the same card, setting the stage for a potential superfight. Saudi boxing czar Turki Alalshikh, a key player in recent high-profile bouts, pushed for the matchup, with contracts reportedly signed for a DAZN pay-per-view event.

The Collapse

The deal fell apart when Lopez refused to finalize his commitment. On June 3, 2025, Haney vented on X, stating, “The fight with Teo is not signed! I signed my part & Teo has been stalling… he is officially the biggest 🦆👎🏽 🍅.” He told Sports Illustrated, “Teo is a f***ing duck… he wasted everybody’s time.” Earlier, Lopez’s deleted tweets criticizing Alalshikh had briefly stalled talks, though he apologized on May 31, 2025, and negotiations resumed. Despite this, Lopez ultimately walked away.

Possible reasons for Lopez’s hesitation include financial disputes—Haney reportedly demanded a hefty purse, having rejected Lopez’s $2.4 million offer in 2024—or concerns about Haney’s technical prowess. Lopez’s recent performances, while victorious, have been scrutinized, and he may be avoiding a tough stylistic matchup.

Reactions and Next Steps

Haney is now looking for another big fight, with Alalshikh likely to line up a top opponent at 140 or 147 pounds, possibly Jaron Ennis or Ryan Garcia. He emphasized his willingness to face the best, saying, “I’m looking forward to working with Riyadh Season on the best possible opponent.” Lopez, silent on the matter, faces criticism for ducking Haney. His next move—whether a safer fight or a bold challenge like Ennis—will shape his legacy.

Fans on X are split, with some calling Lopez out for avoiding Haney and others speculating he’s strategizing for a different path. The collapse highlights the challenges of making big fights in boxing, where egos and finances often clash.

Sources: Sports Illustrated, BoxingScene, The Ring Magazine, X posts.