Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

teddy atlas isn't prepared to write off a canelo-crawford fight: "This is going to be a better armed Crawford."

Featured 2 Headlines

Tank Davis is set to face lamont roach in december

Featured 2 Headlines

Tyson Fury: "I've got to knock usyk out"

Featured 2 Headlines

Brilliant Mikaela Mayer-Sandy Ryan fight marred by pre fight paint assault on ryan

Featured 2 Headlines

Devin haney sues ryan garcia for fraud and battery

Featured 2

teddy atlas isn’t prepared to write off a canelo-crawford fight: “This is going to be a better armed Crawford.”

Published

By: Sean Crose

It’s understandable why some, if not most, fight fans would consider super middleweight/light heavyweight Canelo Alvarez to be a bridge too far for junior middleweight Terence Crawford. One hundred sixty eight pounds is quite a weight advantage to hold over a one hundred fifty four pound fighter. Even at a catchweight it’s clear that Canelo’s size might present a considerable problem for former junior welterweight Crawford. Still, there are those who know the fight game inside and out who feel that Crawford stands a good chance against Canelo if the two men should meet in the near future.

Image

If famed trainer Teddy Atlas has anything to say about it (and Atlas always has lots to say), Crawford shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand. Although the fighter known as “Bud” didn’t stop Israil Madrimov in his junior middleweight debut, he still won the fight. What’s more, Atlas feels it was a learning experience for the multi-division champion.

“Don’t go and believe it’s going to be the same Crawford,” Atlas told Fight Hub, “when he steps up to one sixty eight if that happens. This is going to be a better armed Crawford, even better than he’s been. This is going to be a Crawford that’s now armed with that information, now armed with more confidence, now armed with the things that he needs in his mind to add another pelt to his collection, to add another belt, another title, to add to the already great collection that he has.”

Does that mean Atlas feels Crawford will beat Canelo? Of course not. Earlier in the interview, Atlas spoke glowingly of Canelo and indicated it’s foolish to consider the man is finished at this point in his long career. Sure enough, Atlas said he felt Canelo had made some positive changes on his own when he defeated Edgar Berlanga a few weeks back.

The truth is that a Canelo-Crawford fight should be an outrageous proposition. As things stand, after all, Canelo now fights two, sometimes three, divisions above where Crawford fights at the moment. What makes this possible throwdown intriguing, however, is Crawford, a disciplined, skillful, dynamic fighter who may well be the single best fighter, pound for pound on earth. Seeing a great like Crawford facing a living legend such as Canelo is frightening and enticing simultaneously – frightening because of the difference in the fighter’s natural sizes, enticing because it’s genuinely worth wondering if Crawford could pull it off.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Featured 2

Tyson Fury: “I’ve got to knock usyk out”

By: Sean Crose “I didn’t think he beat me last time,” Tyson Fury recently said to IFL, “and I’m damn sure not going to...

3 days ago

Featured 2

Tank Davis is set to face lamont roach in december

By: Sean Crose “The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has granted special permission to super featherweight world champion Lamont Roach Jr. to move...

2 days ago