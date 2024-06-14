tank davis: bigger fights on the horizon?

By: Sean Crose

First things first, Gervonta Davis has indeed been in a major boxing match. His knockout victory over Ryan Garcia last year was widely watched and undoubtedly brought in a mint. There was simply no denying the obvious: Davis-Garcia was a full fledged superfight. The thing is, there’s more high profile opponents out there for Davis to battle against, many if them exceedingly talented and decorated. Vasyl Lomachenko is merely the most recent name being brought up as a potential Davis opponent. A fight between the high profile, highly decorated Lomachenko and the explosive and undefeated Davis would undoubtedly draw a whole lot of attention.

There’s also a certain Shakur Stevenson out there who would represent a serious challenge to Davis, as well. Indeed, there’s more than a few marquees names out there for the undefeated Davis to square off against in the near future. The question is, will he? Fairly or not, fans are wondering if Davis is particularly interested in fighting the best competition that’s available. Davis, however, has the chance to prove these naysayers wrong. First though, the Baltimore native has to get past fellow undefeated fighter Frank Martin this weekend in Las Vegas.

The reality is that Davis is entering Saturday’s bout at the MGM Grand a notable favorite. The man has power – the kind of power legendary careers are based off of. Davis also employs pressure in an impressive manner and remains cool under fire while in the ring. Still, Martin didn’t get to this point in his career by being a slug. Indeed, there are suggestions a stunning upset might be in the air this weekend. Provided Davis wins as he’s expected to, however, fans and analysts will almost instantly start demanding he faces one of the bigger names available next. Not that Davis is guaranteed to listen.

For Davis is unquestionably a man who marches to the beat of his own drummer. He’s not particularly bombastic by nature, so he’s not going to pull out a Tyson Fury routine in order to bolster his profile. A history of questionable antics aside, Davis has largely established himself merely by knockout out opponent after opponent. Hopefully Davis will be testing his noted power against another noted fighter soon enough. The public, and perhaps Davis himself, might prove to be grateful. Again, though, there’s Frank Martin for Davis to have to get through first. It’s not like Davis is fighting tomato cans, after all.