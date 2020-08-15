Showtime Boxing Results: Benavidez Bests Angulo In One Sided Fashion

By: Sean Crose

David Benavidez lost his WBC super middleweight title to the weight limit on Friday. Still, the 22-0 fighter, who had come in almost three pounds overweight on the scales, entered the ring at the Mohegan Sun arena Saturday night hoping to earn a win over the 26-1 Alexis Angulo regardless.

The scheduled 12 rounder started with Benavidez zipping his powerful jab out in the first. Angulo was more aggressive in the second, throwing hard against his taller opponent. Benavidez, however, was still able to land his power shots. Angulo hit the mat in the third, though it was ruled a slip. By the fourth it was clear Benavidez was simply a level above his overmatched opponent. The fight had already become a one sided beating.

David Benavidez. Photo Courtesy Of Showtime.

Yet Angulo actually proved tough in the fifth, managing to land effectively. Angulo remained game in the sixth, but Benavidez, who was still able land very effectively, appeared entirely in his comfort zone. The seventh saw Benavidez land with power and on point. Angulo was essentially hit at will in the eighth.

The ninth was more or less a replay of previous rounds. And yet Angulo continued on with determination in the tenth. The man was not, however, able to impact Benavidez. By the end of the round, the beating Angulo was taking had become brutal. Angulo’s corner wisely stopped the fight in between the tenth and eleventh.