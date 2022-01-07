Listen Now:  
ShoBox Results: Nunez Stops Arrieta In Ten

Posted on 01/07/2022

By: Sean Crose

The 15-0 Luis Nunez was featured in the main event of Friday’s ShoBox card from Orlando, along with the 14-0 Carlos Arrieta. Arrieta showed fast hands early on in the scheduled junior welterweight 10 rounder. The two men traded leather in the second. The third was a close, fast paced affair. Arrieta was making it a point to go to the body.

Both men continued to trade leather in the fourth. Arrieta’s face was showing wear and tear in the fifth, but he continued to dig in and fight hard. By the sixth, both men appeared to be getting a bit tired. Nunez seemed to be in charge by the seventh, but Arrieta continued to give it his all. By the close of the eighth, Nunez had his man looking sapped of strength. Nunez resumed pressing the action in the ninth.

Arrieta got caught hard in the tenth and final round. Nunez went in for the kill and the referee wisely stopped the fight.

