Two world title fights have been added to the July 25 card in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, headlined by Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight bout with Kristian Prenga. Turki Alalshikh announced the full undercard on Monday, with Hamzah Sheeraz making the first defense of his WBO super middleweight title against Simon Zachenhuber and Josh Kelly defending his IBF super welterweight title against Caoimhin Agyarko.

The event, billed as “The Comeback,” takes place at the Jeddah Superdome as part of Jeddah Season in association with Riyadh Season, Matchroom Boxing, Sela and Goldstar. It will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Sheeraz Meets Zachenhuber at 168

Sheeraz (23-0-1, 19 KOs) won the vacant WBO super middleweight title on May 23 with a second-round stoppage of Alem Begic at an outdoor event staged at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. The 26-year-old from Ilford will now face Zachenhuber (29-1, 18 KOs), a 28-year-old southpaw from Bavaria receiving his first world title opportunity.

Zachenhuber’s lone defeat came in April, a six-round points loss to Pawel August in London in a bout taken on short notice. He returned on June 27 in Cologne, stopping Armin Ajrulai in five rounds.

Kelly Makes First Defense Against Unbeaten Agyarko

Kelly (18-1-1, 9 KOs) claimed the IBF super welterweight title on January 31, handing previously unbeaten Bakhram Murtazaliev his first professional loss by majority decision at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle. The judges scored it 115-111 and 114-113 for Kelly, with the third card even at 113-113. The Sunderland fighter became the first world champion from his city.

Agyarko (18-0, 7 KOs), a 29-year-old from Belfast, earned the shot with a split decision win over Ishmael Davis in September in his home city. He enters ranked in the top five by the IBF.

Joshua Returns Against Prenga

In the main event, Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) fights for the first time since stopping Jake Paul in six rounds in December in Miami. Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs), a 35-year-old Albanian heavyweight, has stopped every opponent he has beaten.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn outlined the intended path for the winner in an interview with IFL TV. “The plan for AJ is beat Prenga, beat Tyson Fury, fight for the world heavyweight title,” Hearn said.