Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson and Conor Benn appeared on stage at Friday night’s UFC 329 ceremonial weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as Zuffa Boxing continued promoting its boxing roster alongside UFC events. No fight announcement was made during the appearance.

Zuffa Boxing shared video of the three fighters arriving at the event, with Stevenson carrying a water jug and a coffee cup while Garcia and Benn made separate entrances. The promotion placed the trio in front of the arena crowd and the Paramount+ audience gathered for Conor McGregor’s return against Max Holloway.

Stevenson, who signed a multi-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing one day earlier, spent Friday making the media rounds in Las Vegas. Speaking to MMA Fighting at the event, he framed the move in generational terms. “I’m glad that I could be the leader of the next generation,” Stevenson said, adding that he wants to create a new route for young fighters coming behind him and that he is a leader, not a follower.

The undefeated Newark native, 25-0 with 11 knockouts and a four-division world champion, told Ring Magazine the deal removes the obstacles that have blocked boxing’s biggest fights. “With this new deal, I can make any fight that I want,” Stevenson said, arguing that with Turki Alalshikh backing Zuffa, the business of boxing is no longer in the way. On SportsCenter, Stevenson named Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis as his primary targets. Dana White, who called the signing massive in a statement to ESPN, responded to those callouts directly. “Those are fights that we love too,” White said, adding that he is pumped to have Stevenson signed and is looking forward to his first fight.

The silence from Garcia and Benn told its own story. BoxingScene reported Friday that the parties involved in their proposed September 12 WBC welterweight title fight had congregated in Las Vegas and that a formal announcement could come as soon as that day. It never did. Both fighters made brief appearances during the UFC 329 festivities but spent much of the event on the sidelines. Negotiations have been complicated by Garcia’s ties to Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN, with the promotional structure and broadcast arrangements still unresolved. Golden Boy sent a cease and desist letter to Zuffa Boxing and TKO Group earlier this year alleging interference with Garcia, its fighter.

Stevenson joins a Zuffa Boxing roster that includes Benn, Jai Opetaia, Richardson Hitchins and Edgar Berlanga. The weigh-in appearance reflects the promotion’s strategy of featuring its boxers at major UFC events to build crossover interest ahead of upcoming cards. Garcia, Stevenson and Benn have not fought since February.