Shawn Porter Gives Jaron Ennis The Highest Of Praise: “He’s A Welterweight Roy Jones Jr.”

Posted on 04/17/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Shawn Porter has heard the buzz. But up until recently, he hasn’t exactly paid close attention to it.

Following each Jaron Ennis ring appearance, the boxing world would mention him as the next big star in the welterweight division. The Philadelphia native would dance around his opponents until he ended things with one game-changing shot.

Recently, Ennis (27-0, 25 KOs) was tasked with who many believed was his toughest opponent to date in former 140-pound belt holder Sergey Lipinets. Not only did Ennis take care of business against the long-time contender in impressive fashion, stopping him in the sixth round, but he barely broke a sweat while doing so.

After tuning in and giving the 23-year-old his undivided attention, Porter was left with no choice but to compare Ennis to one of the greatest fighters to ever lace up a pair of gloves.

“He’s a welterweight Roy Jones Jr.,” said Porter on his podcast The Porter Way Podcast Clips.

Porter, a former two-time welterweight world champion, couldn’t help but notice the speed, power and relative ease in which it took Ennis to take care of business against someone who is normally a durable opponent. In the mind of many, they’re intrigued by what Ennis will be able to do once he faces the elite of the division. Facing Lipinets is one thing, but taking on the likes of Porter, WBO belt holder Terence Crawford and ultimately, unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., is another thing entirely.

With that said, much like Jones Jr., Porter remembers a time when the same highlight reel level knockouts Jones Jr. would score against lesser competition, would continue to happen even after facing the best of the best. While many believe at the age of 23, Ennis is the future of the welterweight division, in Porter’s opinion, if Ennis is given the opportunity right now, the future could be a lot sooner than many realize.

“Roy did it just like that. When they stepped up the competition he continued to do it just like that,” explained Porter. “I’m a Showtime fighter. It don’t matter what time of day it is. When the lights come on, I’m ready. I don’t care what I was doing two hours before the fight, when the lights come on, I’m ready and that’s how Jaron is.

“Jaron is just one of those guys where, if you put him in the ring with Shawn Porter, you put him in the ring with Errol Spence Jr., and we can all say that he may not be ready yet, but it’s just one of those situations where he gets in the ring and tonight is that night for him.”

