Shawn Porter Confident Heading Into Terence Crawford Showdown: “I’m 100% Going To Knock This Dude Out, I’m Not Playing Nice”

By: Hans Themistode

The rest of the world may snicker and laugh whenever Shawn Porter speaks of upsetting the applecart but that doesn’t bother him.

As the former two-time welterweight champion continues to prepare both his mind and body for the monumental task of facing Terence Crawford, his self-belief only increases. On November 20th, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the two will officially square off with Crawford’s WBO title on the line.

According to oddsmakers and the vast majority of the boxing public, Porter is in over his head. With Crawford laying waste to his competition at 135, 140, and now – 147 pounds, Porter, by and large, is viewed as yet the latest victim on Crawford’s Hitlist.

Yet, despite watching Crawford stop every single one of his welterweight opponents since moving up to the weight class in 2018, including registering a fourth-round stoppage against Kell Brook in November of 2020, Porter isn’t unnerved with what he’s seen. While he has the utmost respect for Crawford, as Porter peeks through his often criticized resume, Porter can’t help but notice a trend.

“Every fighter, you’re supposed to go to the ring with the mentality that I’m going to win, I’m going to upset the crowd, I’m going to upset the fighter, I’m taking his belt,” said Porter on The Porter Way Podcast Clips. “You’re supposed to have that confidence and belief in yourself. But this is what I believe about everybody that Terence has been in the ring with, those guys haven’t gone to the ring with that mindset.”

Porter’s comments pertaining to the resume of Crawford have been an ongoing theme throughout the Nebraska native’s career. Although he occupies a high placement on every credible pound for pound list, Crawford has yet to face someone of note at 147 pounds.

Regardless of his shallow resume, Porter, who’s taken on the likes of unified champion Errol Spence Jr. and former titlist Danny Garcia, still considers Crawford the most versatile fighter he’s ever faced. With that said, Porter is in no shape, or form backing down from the challenge that the pound-for-pound star presents. Not only does he fully intend on winning their upcoming showdown but if things go the way he envisions, it could be a long and painful night for Crawford.

“Mentally, emotionally, I’m 100% going to knock this dude out. No, I’m not playing nice.”